Why 'manifest' is Cambridge Dictionary's Word of the Year for 2024?

Manifesting - the practice of visualising desired outcomes - was credited by celebrities like Dua Lipa, Simone Biles, and Ollie Watkins for their success in 2024

Nandini Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2024 | 3:31 PM IST

The global fascination with ‘manifesting’ has propelled ‘manifest’ to become Cambridge Dictionary’s Word of the Year for 2024. The word was looked up nearly 130,000 times on the dictionary’s website, reflecting its widespread popularity across self-help communities, social media, and mainstream media.
 
The concept of manifesting, rooted in the idea of visualising desired outcomes to bring them to fruition, has been embraced by celebrities such as singer Dua Lipa, Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, and English footballer Ollie Watkins, who credited manifesting for their success in 2024. The trend, which gained traction during the Covid-19 pandemic, continues to thrive, especially on social media platform TikTok, where the hashtag #manifest has inspired millions of posts and videos.
 

 

A viral yet divisive phenomenon 

While many view ‘manifesting’ as a powerful tool for achieving goals, experts remain sceptical. Wendalyn Nichols, publishing manager at Cambridge Dictionary, explained the choice: “When we choose a Cambridge Dictionary Word of the Year, we have three considerations: What word was looked up the most, or spiked? Which one really captures what was happening in that year? And what is interesting about this word from a language point of view?” Nichols said.
 
‘Manifest’ won this year because it increased notably in lookups, its use widened greatly across all types of media due to events in 2024, and it shows how the meanings of a word can change over time,” he said.
 
Psychologists, however, warn against the pseudoscientific nature of manifesting. Sander van der Linden, a professor of social psychology at the University of Cambridge, noted, “Manifesting is what psychologists call ‘magical thinking’ or the general illusion that specific mental rituals can change the world around us.”
 
“Manifesting gained tremendous popularity during the pandemic on TikTok with billions of views, including the popular 3-6-9 method which calls for writing down your wishes three times in the morning, six times in the afternoon and nine times before bed. This procedure promotes obsessive and compulsive behaviour with no discernible benefits. But can we really blame people for trying it, when prominent celebrities have been openly ‘manifesting’ their success?' Linden said.
 
He cautioned that while positive thinking and goal-setting have proven benefits, confusing these with manifesting can lead to unrealistic expectations and even dangerous beliefs, such as thinking diseases can be cured through wishful thinking.

Manifest: A word with a rich history 

The journey of the word ‘manifest’ spans over 600 years, reflecting its adaptability. Originating from the 14th century as an adjective meaning ‘easily noticed or obvious’, it later found prominence in American politics through the mid-19th-century doctrine of ‘manifest destiny’, symbolising the belief in the inevitable expansion of settlers across North America.
 
The word has also been widely used in literature. Geoffrey Chaucer and William Shakespeare employed its earlier meanings, while its modern sense — to clearly show something through actions or signs — remains common. Its influence persists in related words like ‘manifesto’, which gained attention in 2024 during elections in nations such as India and the United Kingdom.
 

Other words that defined 2024 

Cambridge Dictionary’s data reveal trends beyond ‘manifest’. Other popular terms this year include: 
Brat: Inspired by Charli XCX’s summer album, the word captured nonconformist ideals, especially among women rejecting conventional social media portrayals.
 
Demure: Ironically popularised by influencer Jools Lebron, this word sparked a ‘demure fall’ following ‘brat summer’”
 
Goldilocks: A term used to describe India’s balanced economy of strong growth and moderate inflation.
 
Ecotarian: Reflecting the rising interest in sustainable eating practices.
 

Emerging words on Cambridge’s radar 

Editors also track language evolution throughout the year, noting emerging terms that may soon enter the dictionary. Words gaining traction in 2024 include: 
Quishing: Phishing scams conducted via QR codes.
 
Resenteeism: Working resentfully, blending ‘resent’ and ‘absenteeism’.
 
Gymfluencer: Fitness-focused social media influencers.
 
Cocktail party problem: Difficulty concentrating in noisy environments, now used in artificial intelligence discussions.
 
Vampire: Devices that drain energy even when not in use.

