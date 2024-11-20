Business Standard
Home / World News / Iraq launches its first nationwide census in nearly four decades

Iraq launches its first nationwide census in nearly four decades

The last nationwide census was held in 1987 in Iraq, followed by a census in 1997 which did not include certain Kurdish regions

Iraq flag

Image: Shutterstock

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2024 | 3:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Iraq has commenced its first nationwide population census since 1987, marking a significant step towards modernising data collection and addressing socio-economic challenges in the conflict-affected nation. The operation began at 7 am local time today (20 November) and will run until midnight each day, with enumerators tasked with visiting households three times to ensure accuracy and completeness, according to a report by Iraqi News Agency.
 

First comprehensive census in 37 years

This is Iraq’s first nationwide census in 37 years and the first general census since 1997. The 1997 count excluded the three northern provinces of the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region.
 
 
Iraq used to hold a nationwide census every 10 years, however, these have been disrupted due to security concerns, including the country’s sectarian violence in 2007 and ongoing political instability over the past three decades. The current population is estimated to be 43 million. The ongoing census aims to provide precise data that will serve as the cornerstone for resource allocation and developmental planning.
 

Census to help Iraq plan for infra & social services

The Ministry of Planning has emphasised the importance of the census in guiding Iraq’s infrastructure development and social services. Data on household durable goods, included for the first time, will help identify regional disparities in wealth and poverty levels.
 
“This census will help us understand socio-economic stratification across regions and allow policymakers to prioritise areas in need of urgent development,” the Ministry said in a statement, as reported by Iraqi News Agency.
 

Security measures in place & UN collaboration

Security considerations are a priority during the census operation. Interior Minister Abdul Amir al-Shammari has assured robust protective measures, including the establishment of a national operations room and subcommittees across provinces. These teams will safeguard enumerators and ensure the smooth execution of the data collection process.

More From This Section

Hong Kong Media tycoon Jimmy Lai

Ex-Hong Kong publisher Jimmy Lai starts testimony in nat'l security trial

COP29

Time runs down for negotiators at COP29 to find deal to curb global warming

Flight

Airline exodus leaves Israelis and companies isolated amid Hamas war

Hurricane

Bomb cyclone knocks out power, downs trees across northwest US; 1 dead

Britain, UK, UK flag

UK inflation rises by 2.3% in October, again more than BOE's expectation

 
According to an earlier report by Aljazeera, the Iraqi authorities had decided to place a two-day curfew to facilitate the census. Iraqi authorities have also partnered with the United Nations Population Fund to support the census. This collaboration aims to bring global expertise and ensure the census aligns with international standards for data collection and analysis.
 
The census represents a significant effort to modernise Iraq’s statistical systems and overcome the long-standing challenges of conflict and political divisions. By collecting comprehensive and reliable data, the government seeks to direct resources effectively and achieve equitable development across all provinces.

Also Read

iran child marriage

Child marriage at 9? Iraq's controversial law ignites fiery protests

Iraq flagIraq flag

Spy satellite images lead archeologists to site of historic battle in Iraq

Iraq flagIraq flag

Iraq's Parliament elects Mashhadani as new speaker, ends yearlong vacuum

Turkey flag

Turkey strikes Kurdish militants in Iraq after attack on TUSAS kills 5

Ambulances wait in line outside of Turkish Aerospace Industries Inc. at the outskirts of Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024. (AP)

Turkey blames Kurdish rebels PKK for Ankara terror attack: Who are they?

Topics : Iraq census BS Web Reports United Nations population

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 20 2024 | 3:16 PM IST

Explore News

Maharashtra, Jharkhand Assembly elections LIVELatest News LIVEIND vs AUS Tests full scheduleMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayNTPC Green Energy IPO Opens TodayBlackBuck IPO Allotment TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon