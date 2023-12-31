Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Will launch 3 more spy satellites, build more nuclear weapons in 2024: Kim

Kim's comments, made during a key ruling Workers' Party meeting to set state goals for 2024, suggest he'll continue a run of weapons tests to expand his arsenal amid long-dormant diplomacy with US

Kim Jong Un watch

During the five-day meeting that ended Saturday, Kim said moves by the United States and its followers against North Korea have been unprecedented this year.

AP Seoul (South Korea)
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 31 2023 | 8:07 AM IST

Listen to This Article

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said his country will launch three additional military spy satellites, build more nuclear weapons and introduce modern unmanned combat equipment in 2024, as he called for overwhelming war readiness to cope with US-led confrontational moves, state media reported Sunday.
Kim's comments, made during a key ruling Workers' Party meeting to set state goals for next year, suggest he'll continue a run of weapons tests to expand his arsenal amid long-dormant diplomacy with the United States. Observers say Kim would ultimately hope to use his boosted nuclear capability to wrest greater outside concessions if diplomacy resumes.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
During the five-day meeting that ended Saturday, Kim said moves by the United States and its followers against North Korea have been unprecedented this year, pushing the Korean Peninsula to the brink of a nuclear war, according to the official Korean Central News Agency.
The grave situation requires us to accelerate works to acquire overwhelming war response capabilities and thorough and perfect military readiness to suppress any types of provocations by the enemies at a stroke, Kim said, according to KCNA.
Kim set forth plans to fire three more military spy satellites next year in addition to the country's first reconnaissance satellite launched in November. He also ordered authorities to press ahead with work to manufacture more nuclear weapons and develop various types of modern unmanned combat equipment such as armed drones and powerful electronic warfare devices, KCNA said.
Kim has been focused on modernizing his nuclear and missile arsenals since his high-stakes nuclear diplomacy with then-President Donald Trump broke down in 2019 due to wrangling over international sanctions on the North. Since last year, Kim's military has test-fired more than 100 ballistic missiles, many of them nuclear-capable weapons targeting the mainland US and South Korea, in violation of UN bans.
The United States and South Korea responded by expanding their military exercises and deploying US strategic assets such as bombers, aircraft carriers and a nuclear-armoured submarine. North Korea calls the moves US-led invasion rehearsals.
South Korea's spy agency said last week that North Korea will likely launch military provocations and cyberattacks ahead of South Korean parliamentary elections in April and the US presidential election in November. The National Intelligence Service said North Korea has conducted nuclear and missile tests and flown a drone across the rivals' border ahead of the South's previous parliamentary elections.

Also Read

Kim threatens use of nukes, praises troops for long-range missile launch

Kim Jong Un orders increased missile production ahead of US-S Korea drills

N Korea vows strong response to US report calling it 'persistent' threat

North Korea would pay 'price' if it supplies weapons to Russia: US official

S Korea expresses concern, regret over Kim-Putin military cooperation talks

British actor Tom Wilkinson, known for 'The Full Monty', dies at 75

Mexico and Venezuela restart repatriation flights to curb migration to US

6.5 magnitude earthquake hits Indonesia's Papua region, no casualties yet

21 killed in Russia's Belgorod following aerial attacks across Ukraine

McKinsey agrees to $78 mn settlement with insurers over opioids crisis

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : US-North Korea North Korea USA nuclear weapons Military weapon South Korea Kim Jong Un

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 31 2023 | 8:07 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTata Coffee-Tata Consumer MergerIND vs SA 1st Test Day 3 LIVE SCOREGold Silver Price TodayVirat KohliInterim Budget 2024Yash Raj Films RevenueBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon