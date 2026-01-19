Won't be blackmailed: Germany, France to US; G7 FMs to meet soon

The German and French finance ministers said on Monday that European powers would not be blackmailed and that there would be a clear and united response to US President Donald Trump’s threats of higher tariffs over Greenland.

Tariffs may be used to start a comprehensive wave of pressure on Europe, but if any of these countries attempt to bully Greenland, intensifying a dispute over the future of Denmark’s Arctic island, “Germany and France agree: We will not allow ourselves to be blackmailed,” German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil said at his ministry, where he met with his French counterpart. “Blackmail between allies is absolutely unacceptable,” French Finance Minister Roland Lescure said.

Lescure also said Monday he would convene a meeting of the counterparts from the Group of Seven (G7) countries to discuss trade and sovereignty “in the coming days.”

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said at a news conference on Monday he did not think Trump is considering militarily forceful intervention over Greenland. Italian PM Giorgia Meloni on Monday posted on social media that European President Donald Trump’s comments over Greenland “could destabilise the region.”

Trump, meanwhile, linked his drive to take control of Greenland to his failure to win the Nobel Peace Prize, saying no longer thought “purely of peace” as the row over the island on Monday threatened to reignite a trade war with Europe.