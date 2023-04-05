close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

World Bank projects massive decline in Pakistan's GDP growth to 0.4%

Projecting a massive decline in Pakistans GDP growth to 0.4%, World Bank has warned that non-completion of IMF programme and political instability may result in eruption of major macroeconomic crisis

IANS Islamabad
World Bank

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2023 | 12:25 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Projecting a massive decline in Pakistans GDP growth to 0.4 per cent, the World Bank has warned that the non-completion of IMF programme, failure to secure financing from key bilateral partners and political instability may result in eruption of a major macroeconomic crisis.

While the Asian Development Bank (ADB), in a separate report, projects a significantly lower GDP growth rate of 0.6 per cent, ballooning inflation of up to 27.5 per cent and an ongoing foreign exchange crisis in Pakistan, The News reported.

The World Bank says: "The country's outlook is subject to major downside risks, which, if they materialise, could result in a macroeconomic crisis. The non-completion of the IMF programme and failure to secure expected rollovers, refinancing, and new financing from key bilateral partners presents major risks."

According to the World Bank report, approximately four million people fell below the poverty line as poverty increased by one percentage point in Pakistan during the last year.

The poverty measured at the lower middle-income poverty line is projected to increase to 37.2 per cent in FY23 against 36.2 per cent in FY22 pushing an additional 3.9 million people into poverty as compared to FY22, The News reported.

The World Bank's Country Director Najy Behhassine stated in reply to a question that securing of external financing needs was must for the revival of the IMF programme.

Also Read

IMF delegation to visit Pakistan next week for talks on review: Official

Global financial stability at risk from banking turmoil: IMF chief

Pakistan set to bow to IMF's demands as forex reserves drop to $3.08 bn

Ukraine war affected Asian economy; risk of fragmentation worrisome: IMF

Pakistan govt approves new tax on electricity to meet IMF conditions

World can face nuclear World War III under Biden administration: Trump

Travel advisory issued against Marburg virus in Equatorial Guinea, Tanzania

2nd-largest reservoir in US sees higher water level since historic low

Singapore starts $7.5 mn fund to support int'l movies showcasing city

Amazon enters generative AI space with AI startup accelerator

He said that Pakistan would have no choice but to seek the programme as it would help restore confidence.

He said that there was no trust deficit in the case of Pakistan as the disbursement of project loans remained historically high, The News reported.

When asked about prospects of regional trade, the World Bank official said that Pakistan's exports potential in case of regional integration stood at $68 billion out of which trade with India could jack up exports up to $10 billion over the medium term while it could go up by $13 billion with China.

--IANS

san/ksk/

 

Topics : Pakistan government | World Bank | World Bank ranking

First Published: Apr 05 2023 | 11:35 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

UBS is buying Credit Suisse's greenhouse emissions burden too: Report

Image
5 min read

Kiri Industries expresses trust in Singapore court, hopes fair decision

Image
2 min read

Russia ready to switch to yuan in foreign trade, says Vladimir Putin

Image
2 min read
Premium

After UBS merger, Credit Suisse planning layoffs in India back offices

Image
2 min read

Japan's Kishida, Zelenskyy hold talks on wide-ranging issues in Kyiv

Image
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon