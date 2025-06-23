Monday, June 23, 2025 | 07:49 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
World must guarantee threat of nuclear Iran never returns, says Israel

Israel Flag, Israel

Danon on Sunday said diplomacy was tried over and over but claimed Iran used the negotiating table as camouflage (Photo: Shutterstock)

AP United Nations
Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 7:45 AM IST

Israel's UN Ambassador Danny Danon told an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council called by Iran that the US strikes on three of Iran's nuclear facilities removed the greatest existential threat facing the free world.

Danon on Sunday said diplomacy was tried over and over but claimed Iran used the negotiating table as camouflage, a delay tactic, a way to buy time while building missiles and enriching uranium.

Danon said Israel gave Iran years, but it wouldn't move, so Israel acted and when the world stood at the edge of a nuclear catastrophe, America stepped forward.

 

Now the world must ensure Iran is never a nuclear threat again, he said.

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 7:45 AM IST

