World religious leaders, scientists inaugurate 1st Faith Pavilion at COP28

The Grand Imam of Al-Azhar and Pope Francis addressed the audience virtually and highlighted the urgency for urgent action against climate change

COP28

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Dubai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2023 | 6:17 PM IST
World religious leaders, scientists and global political officials came together on the fourth day of the COP28 on Sunday for the inauguration of the first-ever Faith Pavilion to discuss the role of faith communities and religious institutions in addressing the climate crisis.
Held under the patronage of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, the inauguration was attended by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Vatican Secretary of State, representing Pope Francis.
The Grand Imam of Al-Azhar and Pope Francis addressed the audience virtually and highlighted the urgency for urgent action against climate change.
The first-of-its-kind Faith Pavilion, which is co-hosted by the COP28 Presidency, the UAE Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence, the Holy See, the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), the Muslim Council of Elders, and a coalition of faith partners, is dedicated to the engagement of faith communities.
It will host panels with religious leaders, scientists, and political leaders, as well as encourage inter-generational dialogue involving youth and indigenous representatives.
In his video address, Pope Francis said: Today, the world needs alliances that are not against someone, but for the benefit of everyone. Let us, as religious representatives, set an example to show that change is possible, to demonstrate respectful and sustainable lifestyles, and let us fervently ask the leaders of nations to preserve our common home.
In his video address, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar said: The exceptional initiatives undertaken by the Muslim Council of Elders - firstly, inviting diverse religious figures to sign the Abu Dhabi Interfaith Statement for COP28 and secondly, establishing the first-ever Faith Pavilion at COP28 - are precious opportunities in making the voice of religious leaders heard in the face of global challenges - especially advancing the protection of our common home from irreversible destruction, which looms larger every passing year.
Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence in the UAE, said the UAE prioritises tolerance, harmony, and human fraternity as fundamental principles and plays a pivotal role on the global stage by diligently working towards protecting the environment and achieving sustainable development.

"The UAE is also deeply committed to cooperation and collective action, firmly believing that the progress and stability of the world depends on such collaboration," he said.
COP28 President Sultan Al Jaber said:Climate change cares little about our politics, our borders, or our differences in religion. Our success depends on our ability to come together as one global community to solve it, and global faith communities play a significant role in instilling awareness of the shared social responsibility of all people worldwide towards environmental protection. Faith communities have come together in a truly historic moment of hope, peace, and optimism, uniting around a shared commitment to protect our planet.

First Published: Dec 03 2023 | 6:17 PM IST

