It was a historic day for Malaysia cricket as their fast bowler Syazrul Idrus achieved the best bowling figures in the history of men's T20 International cricket. The right-arm pacer took seven wickets, conceding only eight runs, against China in an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Asia Regional Qualifier B tournament match at the Bayuemas Oval in his home country. 32-year-old Idrus broke the record of Nigeria’s Peter Aho who had recorded 6/5 against Sierra Leone in 2021. In the fifth T20I of the six-match series at Lagos, Nigeria scored 90 and bowled out the opposition Sierra Leone for just 71 to win the match by 19 runs.Malaysia's Syazrul Idrus produced the best bowling figures in Men's T20I history More https://t.co/uyVbXc9rfQ pic.twitter.com/6XLqIQGnnh— ICC (@ICC) July 26, 2023A new low for Chinese cricketThe Malaysian's historic feat turned out to be a new low in Chinese cricket. The most populous nation in the world registered the third lowest total in Men’s T20 as they were bowled out for a mere 23 courtesy Idrus’ record-breaking feat. The lowest T20I total in Men’s cricket is in the name of Isle of Man. They were bundled out for just 10 against Spain in February 2023 while the lowest total ever was recorded by Maldives and Mali Women which is only six runs. What is the Asia Regional Qualifier B tournament?Returning to Malaysia’s encounter, they won the match against China by eight wickets, overhauling the 24-run target in just 4.5 overs. They would face the likes of Bhutan, Myanmar and Thailand in the Asia Regional Qualifier B. The winner of this tournament and the winner of Asia Regional Qualifier A will move to the Asia Regional Final to be held in Nepal in November this year. The top two teams of the Asia Regional Final will get a direct entry into the 2024 T20 World Cup which has been expanded to 20 teams for the first time. BREAKING: Syazrul Ezat sets the WORLD RECORD for best figures in Men’s T20Is!Figures of 7-8 where all his wickets were bowled. Congratulations to Syazrul. An incredible, memorable performance 23 All Out (11.2)Watch the chase https://t.co/Ttu8Ghsbjl pic.twitter.com/EiZI7f1MR8— Malaysia Cricket (@MalaysiaCricket) July 26, 2023Best figures in T20 cricket Though Idrus now holds the record for best figures in Men’s T20Is, the best figures in T20Is overall belong to the Netherlands Women’s cricketer Frederique Overdijk. A right-arm fast bowler, Overdijk took 7/3 against France Women during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Europe Region Qualifier in 2021. Best figures in T20I among permanent members of the ICC The player with the best T20I figures among permanent members of the ICC is India’s Deepak Chahar who recorded career-best figures of 6/7 against Bangladesh in November 2019.