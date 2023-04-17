close

WTO panel rules against India in IT tariffs dispute with EU, others

The EU is India's third largest trading partner, accounting for 10.8% of total Indian trade in 2021, according to the European Commission

Reuters GENEVA
World Trade Organization

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2023 | 8:22 PM IST
GENEVA (Reuters) - A World Trade Organization panel said on Monday that India had violated global trading rules in a dispute with the European Union, Japan and Taiwan over import duties on IT products.

"We recommend that India bring such measures into conformity with its obligations," the WTO panel's report said.

In 2019, the EU challenged India's introduction of import duties of between 7.5% and 20% for a wide range of IT products, such as mobile phones and components, as well as integrated circuits. Japan and Taiwan filed similar complaints that same year.

The EU is India's third largest trading partner, accounting for 10.8% of total Indian trade in 2021, according to the European Commission.

India can appeal the WTO panel's decision. Its diplomatic mission in Geneva did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

 

(Reporting by Emma Farge and Gabrielle Tetrault-Farber, Editing by Rachel More)

Topics : World Trade organisation | European Union | India

First Published: Apr 17 2023 | 8:22 PM IST

