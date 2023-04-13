Xi Jinping pivot fails to stop exodus by leading investors in China tech



Some of the world’s biggest investors are selling anyway. Two pioneering financiers of China’s private sector — and hence the country’s economic miracle — have signalled in recent days their intentions to continue pulling back from marquee investments in the country.



European internet powerhouse Prosus registered more than $4 billion of stock in Tencent Holdings for potential sale in Hong Kong, while news emerged that SoftBank Group is preparing to hasten its exit from Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. — the e-commerce leader that made Masayoshi Son’s name.



Xi Jinping led a parade of officials this spring vowing to revive China’s economy, hoping to repair the damage wrought by years of Covid Zero and regulatory clampdowns.