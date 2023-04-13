close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

UK PM Rishi Sunak's wife earned Rs 68 cr in dividend income from Infosys

Murty, daughter of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy, held 3.89 crore shares of Infosys at the end of December, according to company filings with the stock exchanges

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Rishi Sunak, Akshata Murthy

Rishi Sunak with wife Akshata Murthy | Photo: Bloomberg

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2023 | 9:32 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Akshata Murty, the wife of Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, stands to earn Rs 68.17 crore in dividend income from her shareholding in India's second-largest IT firm Infosys.

Murty, daughter of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy, held 3.89 crore shares of Infosys at the end of December, according to company filings with the stock exchanges.

Infosys declared a final dividend of Rs 17.50 per share for FY23 (April 2022 to March 2023). If she retains her shareholding till the record date, June 2, she would get Rs 68.17 crore.

Together with an interim dividend of Rs 16.50 a share declared in October last year, she would get Rs 132.4 crore.

For the previous fiscal, Infosys paid a total of Rs 31 per share dividend, giving her a total of Rs 120.76 crore. Her holding is worth just over Rs 5,400 crore at Thursday's closing price of Rs 1,388.60 per share on the BSE.

Infosys is among the best dividend-paying companies in India.

Also Read

What challenges await Rishi Sunak as the new PM of the UK?

Rishi Sunak's wife earned Rs 126.61 cr dividend income from Infosys in 2022

Infy declares interim dividend; UK PM's wife Akshata to get Rs 64.27 cr

Rishi Sunak, wife's combined fortune double that of King Charles III's

Infosys Q3 growth may be muted on higher furloughs; PAT may rise 9-15% YoY

LVMH breaks into world's top 10 as market value nears $500 billion

Adani-China row: 'I am Taiwanese,' says industrialist Morris Chang

International Monetary Fund can help developing nations by helping planet

US unemployment claims increase to 239,000, led by jump in California

Amid layoffs, tech firms exploit H-1B visa programme, finds EPI Study

Sunak, 42, in October last year became Britain's first prime minister of Indian origin and its youngest leader in modern times.

While Sunak is a British national, his wife Akshata is an Indian citizen. Her non-domiciled status, which allows her to earn money abroad without paying taxes in Britain for a period of up to 15 years, has been a divisive issue in the UK.

The non-domiciled status of Akshata became an issue of discussion in Britain when Sunak first entered the race to become the prime minister in April last year.

At that time, her spokesperson had stated that as a citizen of India, she was unable to hold citizenship of another country and that "she has always and will continue to pay UK taxes on all her UK income".

As the controversy snowballed, Akshata at that time announced that she would pay UK tax on all of her worldwide earnings out of a "British sense of fairness".

It is not known how much taxes she paid in the UK on the dividend income that accrued to her.

Born in her mother Sudha Murty's hometown of Hubballi in northern Karnataka, Akshata did her schooling in Bengaluru, before moving to Claremont McKenna College in California, where she graduated with a dual major in economics and French.

She did a fashion designing diploma from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles, which followed a short work stint at Deloitte and Unilever. She thereafter went on to pursue her MBA at Stanford where she met Rishi Sunak.

The two married in 2009. The couple, who own a vast real estate portfolio, have two children -- Krishna and Anoushka.

They live in a 7-million-pound townhouse in Kensington. They also own a flat in Kensington, a mansion in Rishi's Yorkshire constituency and a penthouse in California.

The son of a pharmacist mother and doctor father, Sunak was educated at one of England's most renowned schools Winchester and then Oxford. He spent three years at Goldman Sachs Group Inc and later gained an MBA from Stanford in California, where he met his wife Akshata Murty.

According to Infosys filings, the promoters hold 13.11 per cent of the company. Of this, the Murthy family owns 3.6 per cent (Narayana Murthy holds 0.40 per cent stake, his wife Sudha 0.82 per cent, son Rohan 1.45 per cent and daughter Akshata 0.93 per cent).

Other promoters include co-founder S Gopalakrishnan, Nandan M Nilekani and S D Shibulal and their families.

Topics : Rishi Sunak | Infosys

First Published: Apr 13 2023 | 9:16 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

UBS is buying Credit Suisse's greenhouse emissions burden too: Report

Image
5 min read

Kiri Industries expresses trust in Singapore court, hopes fair decision

Image
2 min read

Russia ready to switch to yuan in foreign trade, says Vladimir Putin

Image
2 min read

After UBS merger, Credit Suisse planning layoffs in India back offices

Image
2 min read

Japan's Kishida, Zelenskyy hold talks on wide-ranging issues in Kyiv

Image
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon