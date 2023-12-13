Sensex (-0.62%)
69118.32 -432.71
Nifty (-0.65%)
20770.95 -135.45
Nifty Smallcap (0.18%)
6766.10 + 12.20
Nifty Midcap (-0.08%)
44518.70 -37.05
Nifty Bank (-0.30%)
46954.70 -142.85
Heatmap

Zara yanks ads that some found reminiscent of Israel's war on Hamas in Gaza

The Spanish fashion brand Zara has pulled advertising images that to some appeared to reference Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza

Zara logo

AP San Francisco
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2023 | 12:43 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Spanish fashion brand Zara has pulled advertising images that to some appeared to reference Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza.
The images for a line of jackets included what the company called unfinished sculptures in a sculptor's studio.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
But some online critics said one image of a model holding a wrapped-up mannequin resembled someone holding a corpse. Other photos included a mannequin with missing limbs and a figure wrapped in fabric or plastic on the floor, according to news reports.
The company apologised in a statement posted on Instagram on Tuesday and said the campaign was conceived in July and photographed in September. Hamas attacked Israeli civilians on October 7, prompting Israel's subsequent invasion of Gaza.
Zara said the campaign was created with the sole purpose of showcasing craftmade garments in an artistic context.
While acknowledging the offence critics took to the images, the company said these people saw in them something far from what was intended when they were created.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Israel-Gaza war: Death toll up as conflict expands to bordering nations

Gaza strip: Understanding the territory, its history, and ongoing conflict

Israel-Gaza war: Nations call for peaceful resolution; latest updates here

We must find a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine, says MEA

Israel-Palestine conflict: All you need to know about this surprise war

China's Xi meets with Vietnamese PM on second day of visit to shore up ties

India's SC verdict on Art 370 would further complicate Kashmir issue: Imran

Challenge in this difficult time is to strike right balance: Ruchira Kamboj

At least 45 people injured in nighttime Russian missile attack on Ukraine

Argentina to devalue peso by more than 50% to help its struggling economy

Topics : Zara Israel-Palestine Gaza conflict Hamas Middle East

First Published: Dec 13 2023 | 12:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualitySamsung Galaxy Buds 3Gold Price Today2001 Parliament attackiQOO 12 Gen3 LaunchedMax Healthcare Share PriceBudget 2024

Companies

BBC World Service India to restructure shareholding for FDI norm complianceAdani Group contractor probed by govt resurfaces under a new name

Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro to get on-device AI for live translation: ReportWhatsApp rolls out feature to pin messages within one-on-one, group chats

India News

As tributes pour in, here's what happened during the 2001 Parliament attackAir quality in several parts of Delhi falls to "severe" on Wednesday

Economy News

India's domestic aviation capacity soars beyond pre-pandemic levelStates' gross fiscal deficit below Budget Estimate for a 2nd yr: RBI report
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPLICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League 2023Pro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon