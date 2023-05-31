Zelenskyy discusses strengthening Ukraine's defence with Germany's Scholz

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in a phone conversation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, discussed the further strengthening of Ukraine's defence capabilities.

The issue of boosting Ukraine's air defence was mentioned during the talks, Zelensky tweeted on Tuesday, describing the conversation as "substantive".

Zelensky said that he thanked Scholz for implementing a defence package for Ukraine worth 3 billion euros (about $3.22 billion), Xinhua news agency reported.

They also discussed the implementation of the agreements reached during Zelensky's recent visit to Germany and coordinated their positions on the eve of upcoming international events.

On May 14, Zelensky visited Germany. Before the visit, the German government announced that it would provide more than 2.7 billion euros (about $2.9 billion) in military aid for Ukraine.

--IANS

