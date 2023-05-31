close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Zelenskyy discusses strengthening Ukraine's defence with Germany's Scholz

Zelensky said that he thanked Scholz for implementing a defence package for Ukraine worth 3 billion euros (about $3.22 billion)

IANS Kiev
Ukraine President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

1 min read Last Updated : May 31 2023 | 7:21 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in a phone conversation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, discussed the further strengthening of Ukraine's defence capabilities.

The issue of boosting Ukraine's air defence was mentioned during the talks, Zelensky tweeted on Tuesday, describing the conversation as "substantive".

Zelensky said that he thanked Scholz for implementing a defence package for Ukraine worth 3 billion euros (about $3.22 billion), Xinhua news agency reported.

They also discussed the implementation of the agreements reached during Zelensky's recent visit to Germany and coordinated their positions on the eve of upcoming international events.

On May 14, Zelensky visited Germany. Before the visit, the German government announced that it would provide more than 2.7 billion euros (about $2.9 billion) in military aid for Ukraine.

--IANS

Also Read

Ukrainian President Zelensky meets Canadian FM on defence cooperation

Ukraine is not attacking Russian territory, says President Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelensky to visit Japan to attend G7 summit this weekend: Report

This will be the year of our victory: Zelensky on Russia war anniversary

European Union assures Ukraine of support as Zelensky visits Brussels

Pakistan a 'very high concern' area in food insecurity, says UN report

UN urges Russia, Ukraine to ban attacks at Zaporizhzhia power nuclear plant

Wildfire on Canada's Atlantic coast spurs evacuation of 16,000 people

North Korea's attempt to launch first spy satellite ends in failure

Debt limit deal in place but budget deficit still a challenge for US govt

int/sha

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Russia Ukraine Conflict Ukraine civil war Germany

First Published: May 31 2023 | 7:21 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Twitter now worth just 33% of Elon Musk's purchase price, says Fidelity

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Zelenskyy discusses strengthening Ukraine's defence with Germany's Scholz

Ukraine President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy
1 min read

Stocks to watch: Adani Ports, NMDC, HDFC Life, Apollo Hospitals, PTC Inds

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market
4 min read

Vedanta-Foxconn chip venture application for India funding to be rejected

Anil Agarwal
3 min read

Stock Market Live: Asian stocks mostly weak as China manufacturing PMI dips

BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty, stock markets
2 min read

Most Popular

LIVE: United World Wrestling issues a strong statement on wrestlers protest

Wrestlers in Haridwar
2 min read

Ex-PM Imran Khan summoned in Lahore Corps Commander House attack case

Imran Khan
3 min read

Drones hit Moscow buildings, several downed on approach, says officials

drone
1 min read

India extends $1 billion credit line to Sri Lanka by another year

Sri lanka central bank
3 min read

Sri Lanka to import 1 mn eggs daily from India to meet market demand

Egg
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon