Zelenskyy likely to visit US as Cong debates $21 bn in aid for Ukraine

The trip was confirmed by two congressional aides granted anonymity to discuss the plans

Biden, Zelenskyy

Photo: Twitter @POTUS

AP Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2023 | 7:26 AM IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected on Capitol Hill next week as he visits the US during the United Nations General Assembly.
Zelenskyy's trip comes as Congress is debating providing as much as USD 21 billion in military and humanitarian aid for Ukraine as it fights the Russian invasion.
The trip was confirmed by two congressional aides granted anonymity to discuss the plans.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Joe Biden Volodymyr Zelensky Russia Ukraine Conflict United States Ukraine civil war

First Published: Sep 15 2023 | 7:26 AM IST

