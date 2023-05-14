close

Zelenskyy arrives in Berlin day after Germany announces military package

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Berlin, Germany, for the first time since Russia started its special military operation in February 2022.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (Photo: AP/PTI)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (Photo: AP/PTI)

3 min read Last Updated : May 14 2023 | 6:11 PM IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Berlin, Germany, for the first time since Russia started its special military operation in February 2022.

Taking to Twitter, Zelenskyy said, "Already in Berlin. Weapons. Powerful package. Air defence. Reconstruction. EU. NATO. Security."

His visit comes a day after Germany announced military aid to Ukraine since the war began.

He also thanked Germany for the military aid. "I thank Germany for the largest military aid package since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion. German air defence systems, artillery, tanks and infantry fighting vehicles are saving Ukrainian lives and bringing us closer to victory. Germany is a reliable ally! Together we are bringing peace closer!" Zelenskyy said in another tweet.

Even in Berlin, Zelenkyy, while speaking to reporters, said, "I want to emphasize that Germany needs help [in] its defence, defence of life, protection of lives of our people in cities and villages everywhere, which helps to protect lives, in particular your defence system," reported CNN.

"Germany leadership can make the world safer, the more cooperation will have among us for the peace, the more Germany will become a leader in the protection of the peace, the more stability we will have in international relations," he further added.

According to CNN, the Ukrainian president on his Telegram channel said, "First visit to Germany since the beginning of Russian full-scale aggression."

"We discussed the current situation and the intensive cooperation between Germany and Ukraine. Germany will continue to support Ukraine politically, militarily and financially for as long as it is necessary," he continued.

Earlier, Saturday, Germany announced that it would supply Ukraine with an aid package worth nearly USD 3 billion to strengthen the country's defence, marking Berlin's largest pledge in military aid since the start of the war, reported CNN.

The German Ministry of Defence said in a statement that the package may include a variety of military hardware, including armoured personnel carriers, 30 Leopard tanks, reconnaissance drones and ammunition.

"With this valuable contribution of urgently needed military material, we are once again showing that Germany is serious about its support," CNN quoted Germany's Defense Minister Boris Pistorius saying.

"We all wish for a speedy end to this terrible war waged by Russia against the Ukrainian people, which is contrary to international law. Unfortunately, this is not yet in sight. Germany will therefore provide all the help it can - as long as it takes," Pistorius added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 14 2023 | 6:11 PM IST

