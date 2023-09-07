Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.00%)
65878.46 -2.06
Nifty (0.03%)
19617.10 + 6.05
Nifty Smallcap (0.59%)
5859.85 + 34.40
Nifty Midcap (0.43%)
40457.15 + 173.05
Nifty Bank (0.18%)
44488.85 + 79.75
Heatmap

US Secy Blinken meets Ukraine Prez Zelenskyy in Kyiv; announces $1 bn aid

Just a few hours before Blinken arrived in Kyiv on a train from Poland, Russia carried out airstrikes on the capital and the southern region of Odesa

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Twitter)

ANI US
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2023 | 12:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and announced USD1 billion more in aid for Ukraine's counteroffensive against Russia to "build momentum."
Blinken and his entourage stayed overnight Wednesday in the Ukranian capital city Kiev, during his unannounced two-day visit that marks the fourth visit by the US Secretary of State since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, according to the Voice of America report.
Blinken met with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy VOA reported.
Just a few hours before Blinken arrived in Kyiv on a train from Poland, Russia carried out airstrikes on the capital and the southern region of Odesa.
The American-based media outlet reported that the USD 1 billion US aid announced for Ukraine includes security assistance totalling up to USD 175 million and includes additional air defence equipment, artillery munitions, anti-tank weapons including depleted uranium rounds for previously committed Abrams tanks, and other equipment.
After a brief visit to the US Embassy, Blinken visited a military cemetery, where he laid a wreath in honour of Ukraine's fallen soldiers.

Also Read

Explained: Manchester United's Brazillian winger Antony's controversy

Nearly 50,000 Russian men died in conflict with Ukraine, shows report

US' Antony Blinken announces $150M aid for Syria, Iraq at Saudi conference

Int'l centre opens to help hold Russian leadership accountable for Ukraine

US to send $400 million in additional military aid, munitions to Ukraine

China seeks to broaden Apple iPhone ban to state firms and agencies

China exports decline slower than expected in Aug as economy under pressure

Washington to establish first-ever US-ASEAN Center: Kamala Harris

China's property crisis exposes corporate governance failure to the world

China's property crisis exposes corporate governance failure to the world

Earlier sharing a post on X, Blinken said, "Returned to Kyiv today to meet with our Ukrainian partners to discuss their ongoing counteroffensive, future assistance and reconstruction efforts, and above all, to reinforce the unwavering US commitment to Ukraine."
Blinken's visit comes as Ukraine's counteroffensive enters its fourth month, with both political and military leaders in Kyiv speaking about recent gains, particularly in the south of the country. Blinken last visited Ukraine in September last year, CNN reported.
The US has been providing military and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine ever since its conflict began with Russia.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Russia Ukraine Conflict Antony Blinken US Russia

First Published: Sep 07 2023 | 12:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesLord Krishna QuotesJanmashtami 2023 WishesGold - Silver PricesStocks to WatchICC World Cup TicketsTop HeadlinesTop 10 Business Ideas in 202310 Best Side Hustles in 2023

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billionAlibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in MizoramCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi today'India' to 'Bharat': How much would it cost to rename our country?

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon