US Secy Blinken meets Ukraine Prez Zelenskyy in Kyiv; announces $1 bn aid

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and announced USD1 billion more in aid for Ukraine's counteroffensive against Russia to "build momentum."

Blinken and his entourage stayed overnight Wednesday in the Ukranian capital city Kiev, during his unannounced two-day visit that marks the fourth visit by the US Secretary of State since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, according to the Voice of America report.

Blinken met with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy VOA reported.

Just a few hours before Blinken arrived in Kyiv on a train from Poland, Russia carried out airstrikes on the capital and the southern region of Odesa.

The American-based media outlet reported that the USD 1 billion US aid announced for Ukraine includes security assistance totalling up to USD 175 million and includes additional air defence equipment, artillery munitions, anti-tank weapons including depleted uranium rounds for previously committed Abrams tanks, and other equipment.

After a brief visit to the US Embassy, Blinken visited a military cemetery, where he laid a wreath in honour of Ukraine's fallen soldiers.

Earlier sharing a post on X, Blinken said, "Returned to Kyiv today to meet with our Ukrainian partners to discuss their ongoing counteroffensive, future assistance and reconstruction efforts, and above all, to reinforce the unwavering US commitment to Ukraine."

Blinken's visit comes as Ukraine's counteroffensive enters its fourth month, with both political and military leaders in Kyiv speaking about recent gains, particularly in the south of the country. Blinken last visited Ukraine in September last year, CNN reported.

The US has been providing military and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine ever since its conflict began with Russia.