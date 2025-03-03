Monday, March 03, 2025 | 03:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Zelenskyy unwilling to end war; he must be forced to make peace: Kremlin

Zelenskyy unwilling to end war; he must be forced to make peace: Kremlin

President Vladimir Putin sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in 2022, triggering the biggest confrontation between Russia and the West since the depths of the Cold War

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

The Kremlin said on Monday that someone needed to force Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to make peace after a clash with US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office. | File Photo

Reuters Moscow
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 03 2025 | 3:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Kremlin said on Monday that someone needed to force Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to make peace after a clash with US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office that showed just how hard it would be to find a way to end the war. 
"What happened at the White House on Friday, of course, demonstrated how difficult it will be to reach a settlement trajectory around Ukraine," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. "The Kyiv regime and Zelenskyy do not want peace. They want the war to continue." 
"It is very important that someone forces Zelenskyy himself to change his position," Peskov said. "Someone has to make Zelenskyy want peace. If the Europeans can do it, they should be honoured and praised." 
 
President Vladimir Putin sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in 2022, triggering the biggest confrontation between Russia and the West since the depths of the Cold War. 
The conflict in eastern Ukraine began in 2014 after a pro-Russian president was toppled in Ukraine's Maidan Revolution and Russia annexed Crimea, with Russian-backed separatist forces fighting Ukraine's armed forces. 
President Vladimir Putin, Peskov said, was familiar with the "unprecedented event" in the Oval Office - which showed, Peskov said, Zelenskyy's lack of diplomatic abilities at the very least. 
"In addition, we see that the collective West has partially begun to lose its collectivity, and a fragmentation of the collective West has begun," Peskov said.

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Trump

UN rights chief concerned over 'fundamental shift' in US under Trump

No Other Land

Creators of 'No Other Land' urge to end Gaza's ethnic cleansing at Oscars

Japan flag, Japan

Japan won't join UN meeting on nuclear weapons ban, backs US' deterrence

Donald Trump, Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Trump wants Ukraine's rare minerals: What makes them so valuable?

Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk

'This is messed up': Elon Musk blasts Oscars' diversity standards

Topics : Vladimir Putin Donald Trump Kremlin Russia Ukraine Conflict

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 03 2025 | 3:47 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayShreenath Paper Products IPO allotmentLatest News LIVEStocks To BuyOscars 2025 Winner ListAP SSC Admit Card OutNothing Phone 3a Series Software Support
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon