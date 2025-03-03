Monday, March 03, 2025 | 03:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
UN rights chief concerned over 'fundamental shift' in US under Trump

UN rights chief concerned over 'fundamental shift' in US under Trump

Turk's speech to the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva are his strongest remarks so far on the impact of the new US administration's policies

Donald Trump, Trump

President Donald Trump has issued a series of executive orders aimed at dismantling diversity, equity and inclusion programmes. | File Photo

Reuters GENEVA
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 03 2025 | 3:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The United Nations rights chief expressed deep concern on Monday about a "fundamental shift in direction" by the United States under President Donald Trump, warning that divisive rhetoric is being used to deceive and polarise people. 
"We have enjoyed bipartisan support from the US on human rights over many decades ... I am now deeply worried by the fundamental shift in direction that is taking place domestically and internationally," the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, said in a speech that did not mention Trump by name. 
"Policies intended to protect people from discrimination are now labelled as discriminatory...Divisive rhetoric is being used to distort, deceive and polarize. This is generating fear and anxiety among many," he added. 
 
Turk's speech to the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva -- a body which Trump disengaged from in February -- are his strongest remarks so far on the impact of the new US administration's policies. 
Since taking office on January 20, Trump has issued a series of executive orders aimed at dismantling diversity, equity and inclusion programmes across the federal government and the private sector. USAID programmes were also paused for 90 days, while his administration reviews if they align with its 'America first' policy.

First Published: Mar 03 2025 | 3:28 PM IST

