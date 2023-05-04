close

Zelenskyy visits ICC after warrant issued against Putin for war crimes

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday made an unannounced visit to the International Criminal Court, which has issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin

AP The Hague
Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (Photo: AP/PTI)

Last Updated : May 04 2023 | 3:14 PM IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday made an unannounced visit to the International Criminal Court, which has issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin for alleged war crimes in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy was on a visit to The Hague, which hosts the ICC as well as the United Nations' top judicial organ, the International Court of Justice. The Dutch city calls itself the international city of peace and justice.

Judges at the ICC last month announced they found reasonable grounds to believe that Putin and his commissioner for children's rights were responsible for the unlawful deportation and unlawful transfer of children from occupied areas of Ukraine to Russia.

But the chances of Putin standing trial in The Hague are remote, The court does not have a police force to execute its warrants, and the Russian leader is unlikely to travel to any of the ICC's 123 member states that are under an obligation to arrest him if they can.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Vladimir Putin Volodymyr Zelensky Russia Ukraine Conflict

First Published: May 04 2023 | 4:29 PM IST

