'Behemoth' book review: We are what we manufacture
Capitalism, naturally, takes advantage of such increasingly swift and secretive moves
Related: The saffron spread: For now, the BJP remains the side to beat in 2019
-
E-commerce companies' united fight against piracy is stronger than ever
Even as the enormity that is the counterfeit goods space goes largely untracked, e-commerce firms appear to be tightening their belts
-
Meet the Yewale brothers, who make Rs 1.2 million a month selling tea
It took four years for the Yewale brothers to re-enter the tea business, juggling visits and samplings with their other ventures
-
Soorma: Wunderkind Sandeep Singh's hockey journey, now on screen
A biopic on the tragedy, and miracle, that is hockey wunderkind Sandeep Singh's life will bring him back where he belongs - in the spotlight
-
Art of resistance: Mithu Sen is the dark horse of the art world
How does one eliminate the very space one inhabits? This is Sen's dilemma
NEWS
-
Theatre Olympics offering a national stage to indigenous theatrical forms
The heightened interest in vernacular theatre has also spurred research on the various forms - insights from these are further fuelling ...
-
Umngot river in Dawki: Meghalaya's hidden jewel on India-Bangladesh border
-
Meet Balkrishna Doshi, the Pritzker Prize winner and humane architect» More
FEATURES
-
B V Doshi's architecture is a sum of shapes that have won Pritzker Prize
Few of us knew of Doshi's ability to convert his architectural drawings into miniature-like paintings
-
We are born out of nature and we like to go back to nature, says B V Doshi
-
The weird, wonderful treasures inside Europe's greatest watch museum» More
Economic Indicators
|Instrument
|11/03/2015
|1 year ago
|Call Rate
|7.30
|8.10
|5 yrs GSec
|7.30
|8.92
|10 yrs GSec
|7.74
|8.76
|Bank rate
|8.75
|9.00
|PLR
|11.00/15.75
|1.00/15.75
|Deposit rate
|8.00/8.75
|8.00/9.25
LIFESTYLE
-
Is Vitamin D deficiency the new epidemic sweeping the country?
Veenu Sandhu sets out to answer the question and find some solutions
-
Do not call it retro, 'archival' is the hottest new thing in fashion
-
Nike's limited edition PlayStation sneaker, the PG2, vibrates on your feet» More
BOOKS
-
Book review: The sense of a woman through Deepa Narayan's 'Chup'
Chup: Breaking the Silence About India's Women explores the ways in which Indian society reinforces the negative views women harbour about ...
-
A goat for our times: A review from Perumal Murugan's new book 'Poonachi'
-
'From Command to Empathy' book review: Emotional Quotient for beginners» More
POPULAR NOW
-
Theni forest fire: 10 dead, 26 rescued; IAF search ops ends; 10 updates
-
Nepal plane crash: 50 dead on US-Bangla flight; Oli assures probe; updates
-
Pakistan's ISI raids Indian diplomats in Islamabad, power supply cut
-
Modi, Macron inaugurate UP's largest solar power plant: Top 10 developments
-
Maharashtra farmers call off protest; Rahul tells Modi to shed ego: Updates
OPINION
PEOPLE
A chequered year, a test of mettle ahead
Business Standard takes a look at, who went up and who came down politics
Columnists
Cauvery, Cape Town have much in common: Cities need wisdom for water
The February 2018 Supreme Court (SC) decision on allocation of Cauvery water provides closure to an age-old conflict
Time for deep correction? We can see 50% being chopped off peak prices
Nifty and the Sensex, are trading at the price-to-earnings ratio (PE) of 25. That's well above their long-term mean/median levels of PE 19-20
SPORTS
CHESS#1293
The Tal Memorial Rapid featured a stellar 10-player field competing for $130,000, with $25,000 as the first prize
The sensational ascent and expensive descent of a Paris superclub
Thirty years later, Neymar would have much the same effect, the Brazilian turned into the most expensive player on the planet by the ...
Bouldering is a growing subculture for adventure enthusiasts in India
As sport climbing makes its debut at the 2020 Summer Olympics, it was only a matter of time till bouldering found its place in the sun, say ...
CHESS#1292
There are question marks over Levon Aronian's temperament
CHESS#1291
Every Russian village has a few young, hungry, underrated Chess players
'Monster Hunter: World', a world to conquer makes for thrilling experience
Monster Hunter: World is set in a world divided into two continents - Old World and New World
MOTORING
-
New Swift undergoes a transformation in terms of styling and comfort
The manual torque savvy diesel mill is a lot sportier than the petrol one
-
Forthcoming cars and bikes for every budget in the new year
There's a car and bike to match every personality and every budget in 2018