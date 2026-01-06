Tuesday, January 06, 2026 | 07:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Akal Takht orders being followed in 328 sacred 'saroops' case: SGPC

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) clarified its stand after a meeting of officials held here under the leadership of SGPC secretary Partap Singh

Akal Takht Sahib

Akal Takht Sahib. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Press Trust of India Amritsar
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2026 | 7:15 PM IST

The SGPC on Tuesday said it will neither cooperate with the police nor share any records in connection with the case of 328 sacred 'saroops' (scriptures) of Sri Guru Granth Sahib in accordance with the directives of Sri Akal Takht Sahib.

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) clarified its stand after a meeting of officials held here under the leadership of SGPC secretary Partap Singh.

He said action against employees found guilty in the matter has already been taken as per the inquiry report of Sri Akal Takht Sahib, whose orders are final for the Sikh institution.

Singh said three employees - Kanwaljit Singh, Baj Singh and Dalbir Singh -- were allegedly found directly involved in misusing offerings related to the sacred 'saroops' for personal gain and tampering with records. Strict action was taken against them, while several senior officers also faced administrative action, he said.

 

He said that as per the SGPC rules, when devotees or gurdwara committees seek 'saroops', approval is granted after verification at the secretary level. Offerings are deposited, receipts issued and entries made in official records. The employees concerned allegedly failed to follow this prescribed process.

Singh said the SGPC functions under the Sikh Gurdwaras Act and every employee has defined responsibilities, and any negligence invites departmental action as per service rules.

SGPC officials also rejected statements made by leaders of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab, terming them "baseless" and aimed at defaming the Sikh institution.

Singh said the SGPC belongs to the entire Sikh community and false propaganda against it damages its dignity.

He also dismissed claims that the SGPC president maintains any personal diary related to 'saroops', calling such assertions "misleading".

He said 'saroops' are issued strictly as per established rules and all records are maintained in departmental ledgers, with receipts issued for offerings.

Former Publication Department in-charges and joint secretaries also said there is no system of diaries or slips for issuing sacred 'saroops'.

The SGPC appealed to the Punjab government to refrain from targeting the institution and reiterated that, as per the directives of Sri Akal Takht Sahib, it cannot extend cooperation to the government or the police in this matter.

India News Aam Aadmi Party AAP Punjab

Jan 06 2026 | 7:15 PM IST

