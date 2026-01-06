Tuesday, January 06, 2026 | 03:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Commuters should try avoiding Gurugram's Hero Honda Chowk: Here's why

Stones fell from an underpass late Monday night, damaging vehicles and causing massive traffic jams

Several commuters and office-goers took to Reddit to complain about long delays.

Rishika Agarwal
Last Updated : Jan 06 2026 | 3:15 PM IST

Several vehicles were damaged late Monday night near Gurugram’s Hero Honda Chowk after stones suddenly began falling from the underpass.
 
Videos widely circulated on social media show both small and large stones falling on vehicles passing through the underpass, damaging cars, and breaking windshields. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Police closed the underpass

According to media reports, police closed the underpass early Tuesday morning following the incident. This led to a massive traffic jam stretching several kilometres from Hero Honda Chowk to Umang Bhardwaj Road, with congestion spilling to nearby sectors. 
 
Several commuters and office-goers took to Reddit to complain about long delays. One user wrote, “It took more than an hour to reach Hero Honda Chowk from Kadipur Chowk. Nearly a 2 km-long jam. It seems the police have closed the underpass, and all traffic is being routed through traffic lights at Hero Honda Chowk.”
 

Another commuter said, “This is so frustrating. It took me one hour to reach the office because of this.”
 
According to a report by Jagran, heavy vehicles and buses heading towards Sector-37 Industrial Area are stuck in traffic. A large number of motorists remain stranded, while traffic police have been deployed to manage the situation and are allowing vehicles to move slowly.

NHAI is inspecting the site

A team from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is inspecting the underpass, the report said. An investigation is underway to determine how and why the stones fell.
 
Police were alerted through the control room and reached the spot during the night. Traffic was temporarily stopped and later restored after the stones stopped falling.

What caused the incident?

According to an NHAI survey conducted in June last year, around 1,720 metres of the road stretch near the underpass was in poor condition. Of this, a 660-metre stretch on the left side between Umang Bhardwaj Chowk and Hero Honda Chowk has multiple potholes, while another 1,100-metre stretch on the right carriageway is also damaged.
 
Earlier on Monday, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) approved repairs for a 3.2-km road stretch between Hero Honda Chowk and Umang Bhardwaj Chowk, Hindustan Times reported. Officials said the approval came after NHAI sought clearance for the repair work.
 

Gurugram Gurgaon traffic

First Published: Jan 06 2026 | 2:45 PM IST

