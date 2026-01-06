Tuesday, January 06, 2026 | 05:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / 'CAQM failing in duty': SC slams pollution watchdog, seeks report on causes

'CAQM failing in duty': SC slams pollution watchdog, seeks report on causes

The Supreme Court directed CAQM to convene a meeting of experts in two weeks and submit a report on major causes of the worsening pollution in the national capital

Air pollution, Delhi

The Supreme Court directed the CAQM to convene a meeting of experts in two weeks and submit a report on major causes of the worsening pollution in the national capital.

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2026 | 5:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Tuesday slammed the Commission of Air Quality Management (CAQM) for "failing in its duty", saying that the pollution watchdog appears to be in "no hurry" to identify causes of worsening air quality standard (AQI) in the national capital, reported Bar and Bench.
 
"Have you been able to identify the causes of pollution? During all these days, a lot of material is coming in the public domain, experts are writing articles, people are having opinions, they keep on sending to us on mail," a Bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi observed.
 
 
The court had last month asked state and central authorities to examine whether toll collection at nine entry-point plazas in the capital could be closed temporarily or relocated to ease traffic congestion amid Delhi’s worsening AQI. On Tuesday, the Chief Justice took note of the Delhi government’s affidavit, which sought the court’s approval to allow toll plazas to continue, arguing that they are an essential source of revenue.
 
"Heavy vehicles are contributing a large part, so the first question is how do we address that... By holding a meeting on January 2 and telling us that we will come after two months, that is not acceptable to us. The CAQM is failing in its duty," the apex court said, as quoted by PTI. 

Also Read

Food delivery

55% consumers say food apps charge more than restaurants: LocalCircles

Canada Indian

Canada's 2026 immigration changes: Study permits, jobs and visas explained

tariff, trade

Why Trump's tariffs haven't derailed Southeast Asia's exports to the US

waist to height ratio

Study finds waist-to-height ratio better predicts obesity risk with age

Oatzempic drink

The viral 'oatzempic' drink trend: Does this oat blend actually work?

 
The court further directed CAQM to convene a meeting of experts in two weeks and submit a report on major causes of the worsening pollution in the national capital.
 
During the hearing, the court also noted that the amicus curiae has filed a report which highlights some long-term plans to tackle the recurring problem. The Chief Justice also noted that vehicular pollution contributes around 40 per cent to air pollution.
 
"CAQM should take one by one and explain the long-term plans such as suggested by the learned amicus. We are conscious of the fact that there cannot be a one road mandate for introducing electric vehicles without analysing consequences on the public exchequer..and thus a long-term action plan is needed. Thus, a long adjournment is not feasible and CAQM must realise that delay in finding solutions will lead to further complications," the court said.
 
It added that the CAQM should also formulate and consider the issue of toll plaza uninfluenced by the stand taken by different stakeholders.

More From This Section

Voter turnout in Phase-II reached a historic high of 69 per cent, surpassing the 65.08 per cent recorded in the first phase

UP SIR draft voter list out: 28.9 million dropped, 125.5 million retained

twins at airport

Twins mistaken for one by Digi Yatra, stopped at Mumbai airport gates

vehicle, TRAFFIC

Commuters should try avoiding Gurugram's Hero Honda Chowk: Here's why

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

Siddaramaiah equals Devaraj Urs' record as longest-serving Karnataka CM

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata

EC illegally using mobile apps developed by BJP to conduct SIR: Mamata

Topics : Delhi air quality air pollution Supreme Court air pollution in India BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 06 2026 | 4:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayPremier Energies ShareNifty Metal Index TodayONGC Gas Leak Gold and Silver Rate TodayBGMI Redeem CodesSensex Fall TodayUS Visa RulesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TRENDING NEWS
CALCULATORS
QUICK LINKS
TOP SECTIONS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon