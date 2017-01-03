TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Budget » Budget 2017 » Budget News

Budget session likely to begin on Jan 31, Budget to be presented on Feb 1
Business Standard

Budget 2017: Tax breaks for home loans may increase

Budget may raise interest deduction from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 2.5 lakh

Shrimi Choudhary  |  Mumbai 

Aiming to boost demand in the housing sector, the government may hike deduction limit for interest paid on home loans by Rs 50,000, from the current Rs 2 lakh to Rs 2.5 lakh under Section 24 of the Income Tax Act.  Homebuyers also enjoy deduction to the extent of Rs 1.5 lakh on principal repaid under Section 80C.   The National Democratic Alliance government had raised the deduction limit from Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 2 lakh in its first Budget of the current term. In last year’s Budget, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had provided an additional deduction of Rs 50,000 ...

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH

Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.

LOGIN

EMAIL / USER NAME
PASSWORD
REMEMBER ME Forgot password?
LOGIN

Not a member yet ? Resister Now

Connect using any below

  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
Total Amount
Rs. 0.00
To proceed, kindly select a subscription package

WHAT YOU GET

On Business Standard Digital

  • Access your subscription from anywhere. Be it your computer, tablet or smartphone using a browser or the App, Your Choice.
  • Access to exclusive content, features, opinions and comment, hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies. Get all the news upates at the end of each day through E-Mail.
  • Pick the industry that you want to track. And get a daily news letter specific to that industry. Cut out the clutter.
  • And stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio
  • Access 18 years of archival data

On Digital

  • Seamless access to WSJ.com with your Business Standard digital account.
  • Experience the best of the Journal's reporting, video and interactive features.
  • Read about the people and events shaping business, finance, technology, politics, technology and culture.
  • Stay informed with newsletters - an easy way to get WSJ content straight to your inbox - making life easier on your busiest days.
  • More business executives read the Journal globally than any other publication.
*Note :
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
Advertisements

Budget 2017: Tax breaks for home loans may increase

Budget may raise interest deduction from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 2.5 lakh

Budget may raise interest deduction from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 2.5 lakh Aiming to boost demand in the housing sector, the government may hike deduction limit for interest paid on home loans by Rs 50,000, from the current Rs 2 lakh to Rs 2.5 lakh under Section 24 of the Income Tax Act.  Homebuyers also enjoy deduction to the extent of Rs 1.5 lakh on principal repaid under Section 80C.   The National Democratic Alliance government had raised the deduction limit from Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 2 lakh in its first Budget of the current term. In last year’s Budget, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had provided an additional deduction of Rs 50,000 ... image
Business Standard
177 22

Budget 2017: Tax breaks for home loans may increase

Budget may raise interest deduction from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 2.5 lakh

Aiming to boost demand in the housing sector, the government may hike deduction limit for interest paid on home loans by Rs 50,000, from the current Rs 2 lakh to Rs 2.5 lakh under Section 24 of the Income Tax Act.  Homebuyers also enjoy deduction to the extent of Rs 1.5 lakh on principal repaid under Section 80C.   The National Democratic Alliance government had raised the deduction limit from Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 2 lakh in its first Budget of the current term. In last year’s Budget, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had provided an additional deduction of Rs 50,000 ...

image
Business Standard
177 22