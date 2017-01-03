Budget 2017: Tax breaks for home loans may increase

Aiming to boost demand in the housing sector, the government may hike deduction limit for interest paid on home loans by Rs 50,000, from the current Rs 2 lakh to Rs 2.5 lakh under Section 24 of the Income Tax Act. Homebuyers also enjoy deduction to the extent of Rs 1.5 lakh on principal repaid under Section 80C. The National Democratic Alliance government had raised the deduction limit from Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 2 lakh in its first Budget of the current term. In last year’s Budget, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had provided an additional deduction of Rs 50,000 ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?