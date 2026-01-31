Saturday, January 31, 2026 | 09:19 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Q3 results: Sun Pharma, GAIL, IDFC first bank, Delhivery, 72 more on Jan 31

Q3 results: Sun Pharma, GAIL, IDFC first bank, Delhivery, 72 more on Jan 31

Q3FY26 company results: Firms including Bharat Dynamics, ZF Steering Gear India, R R Kabel, Finolex Industries and Reliance Infrastructure are also to release their October-December earnings today

BSE, Stock Markets

Market participants will turn their focus to Sunday, February 1, when national bourses will hold a special trading session coinciding with the Union Budget announcement for the 2026-27 financial year

Apexa Rai New Delhi
Last Updated : Jan 31 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, GAIL (India), Bharat Dynamics, ZF Steering Gear India, IDFC First Bank, Delhivery, Finolex Industries, Reliance Infrastructure, and R R Kabel are among 157 firms scheduled to announce their earnings report for the third quarter (Q3FY26).
 
Some other companies that are expected to declare their Q3 results today include Clean Science and Technology, Vinati Organics, Birla Corporation, Vinati Organics, Vinayak Polycon International, ZEN Technologies, Advanced Enzyme Technologies, Garware Hi-Tech Films, Meghmani Organics, ZF Steering Gear India, Sirca Paints India, and Studds Accessories.

Ambuja Cements’ Q3 profit dips 

Ambuja Cements’ consolidated net profit for Q3FY26 fell 90.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹204 crore, hit by a high base from Q3FY25 and one-off items, including a ₹826 crore tax credit in the previous year. 
 
On a normalised basis, however, profit after tax (PAT) soared 258 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹378 crore. The company also posted its highest-ever quarterly volume at 18.9 million tonnes, up 17 per cent Y-o-Y. 

  Revenue from operations grew 9.2 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹10,277 crore, aided by higher volumes and price gains. Excluding last year’s one-off income, normalised revenue rose 20 per cent Y-o-Y, driven by a strong share of premium products and improved margins.

Market highlights from January 31

Indian equity markets ended a three-day rally on Friday as investors adopted a cautious stance ahead of the much-anticipated Union Budget 2026, scheduled for announcement over the weekend.
 
At closing, the Nifty 50 slipped 0.39 per cent, or 98.25 points, to 25,320.65, while the Sensex dropped 0.36 per cent, or 296.59 points, to 82,269.78. The Nifty recorded a 3.1 per cent decline for the month, marking its worst monthly performance since February 2025, when it had fallen over 5.8 per cent.
 
Among Sensex constituents, Tata Steel, Power Grid, ICICI Bank, HCL Tech, and Tech Mahindra led the losses, shedding up to 5 per cent. Conversely, M&M, SBI, ITC, HUL, BEL, and Titan gained up to 1.3 per cent, supporting the market’s upside.
 
Broader markets ended mixed. The Nifty Midcap 100 fell 0.19 per cent, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 advanced 0.32 per cent. 
  Sector-wise, the Nifty Metal index was the biggest decliner, down more than 5 per cent, followed by the Nifty IT index, which lost 1 per cent. In contrast, Nifty Media and Nifty FMCG posted gains, providing some offset to overall market weakness.
 
Market participants will turn their focus to Sunday, February 1, when national bourses will hold a special trading session coinciding with the Union Budget announcement for the 2026-27 financial year.
 
List of some firms releasing Q3 results today, January 31
 
  1. 3P Land Holdings Ltd
  2. Abhijit Trading Company Ltd
  3. Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd
  4. Affle 3I Ltd
  5. Agio Paper & Industries Ltd-$
  6. Alfa Transformers Ltd
  7. Arfin India Ltd
  8. Asit C Mehta Financial Services Ltd
  9. ASM Technologies Ltd
  10. BCL Enterprises Ltd
  11. Bharat Dynamics Ltd
  12. Belrise Industries Ltd
  13. Birla Corporation Ltd
  14. B. P. Capital Ltd
  15. Clean Science and Technology Ltd
  16. Creative Castings Ltd
  17. Cura Technologies Ltd
  18. Delhivery Ltd
  19. Dev Accelerator Ltd
  20. DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Ltd
  21. Dutron Polymers Ltd-$
  22. Eco Recycling Ltd
  23. Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Ltd
  24. Finolex Industries Ltd
  25. Gail (India) Ltd
  26. Galada Finance Ltd
  27. Gokaldas Exports Ltd
  28. Garware Hi-Tech Films Ltd
  29. High Energy Batteries India Ltd
  30. Hindustan Bio Sciences Ltd
  31. IDFC First Bank Ltd
  32. IKIO Technologies Ltd
  33. Incap Ltd
  34. Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd
  35. Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd
  36. Lambodhara Textile Ltd-$
  37. Mamata Machinery Ltd
  38. Manaksia Steels Ltd
  39. MIC Electronics Ltd
  40. Midland Polymers Ltd
  41. Market Creators Ltd
  42. Meghmani Organics Ltd
  43. Moschip Technologies Ltd
  44. Nath Bio-Genes (India) Ltd
  45. Nitin Spinners Ltd
  46. Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd
  47. Prithvi Exchange (India) Ltd
  48. Pro Clb Global Ltd
  49. Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Ltd
  50. RCC Cements Ltd
  51. Reliance Infrastructure Ltd
  52. R R Kabel Ltd
  53. Sambhv Steel Tubes Ltd
  54.   SC Agrotech Ltd
  55. Seshasayee Paper and Boards Ltd
  56. Shree Hari Chemicals Export Ltd
  57. Shilchar Technologies Ltd
  58. Simandhar Impex Ltd
  59. Sirca Paints India Ltd
  60. Stanpacks India Ltd
  61. Stove Kraft Ltd
  62. Studds Accessories Ltd
  63. Sumuka Agro Industries Ltd
  64. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
  65. Teesta Agro Industries Ltd
  66. Twamev Construction And Infrastructure Ltd
  67. Unick Fix-A-Form And Printers Ltd
  68. Fujiyama Power Systems Ltd
  69. Vinati Organics Ltd-$
  70. Vinayak Polycon International Ltd
  71. Vishnu Chemicals Ltd
  72. Vision Cinemas Ltd
  73. WEP Solutions Ltd
  74. Yaan Enterprises Ltd
  75. ZEN Technologies Ltd
  76. ZF Steering Gear India Ltd-$
 

First Published: Jan 31 2026 | 9:15 AM IST

