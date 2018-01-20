Budget 2018: FM Arun Jaitley performs 'halwa ceremony' ahead of session

You are here: Home » Budget » News » Government

Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Arun Jaitley at the halwa ceremony to mark the commencement of budget printing process for Union Budget 2018-19, in New Delhi | PTI Photo

Ahead of the Budget Session of Parliament commencing on January 29, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley performed the symbolic 'Halwa Ceremony' on Saturday.

The ceremony, which was performed at North Block here, marks the inauguration of the formal printing of different documents relating to the Union Budget for 2018-19.

The 'halwa ceremony' is observed to maintain the secrecy of the budget preparation process. As part of the ritual, which has continued for long, 'halwa' is prepared in a big 'kadhai' or wok and served to the entire staff in the ministry.

The significance of this is the commencement of printing of documents related to the budget. It is said that officials from the ministry are required to stay back at the printing press itself until the Budget is presented in Parliament, barring select senior officials.

Apart from Jaitley, those present at the ceremony were Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian, Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg, MoS Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla and others.
First Published: Sat, January 20 2018. 16:53 IST

