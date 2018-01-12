Budget 2018: From FDI to unified market, challenges ahead for retail sector

- Multiplicity of laws & regulations governing the sector
- Lack of industry status for retail
- Lack of clarity and understanding of regulations/guidelines governing online retail trading leading to ambiguities and hurdles for the e-commerce sector
- Lack of access to organised funding, especially to small retailers
- National Retail Policy: A single retail policy will help streamline various laws and regulations affecting the retail sector
- Unified National Market: To be globally competitive, India needs to adopt a ‘unified market’ approach to the retail sector – minimise licences required and establish a system of single-window clearance. The game-changing GST will help
- Rationalisation of FDI: While the government has given the necessary push to ‘Make in India’ in food retail, it would help if non-food ‘Make in India’ retail category can also witness a liberalised FDI policy
- SBRT and MBRT: The SBRT and MBRT frameworks need to be defined in the FDI policy. Divisions could be on the basis of nature or formats of retail
- Industry status: This will improve access to funding to MSME retailers, especially amid high pressure with growing competition from organised retail and e-commerce
- We look forward to a national policy for retail to complement growth of various channels
- It will provide the right stimulus to both domestic and foreign investments in the sector.
- A conducive regulatory environment for offline and online retailers will help build ‘New India’, benefiting consumers, industry and economy at large
- After the GST, the key support for the retail sector will come from policies that stimulate consumption. For example, a reduction in direct taxes will increase disposable income and lead to more consumption
- Incentives for investment will encourage both industry and generate jobs. A big push on infra investment will help push job growth and consumption
