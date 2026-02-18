Galgotias University asked to vacate AI Summit expo amid controversy
Controversy erupted after Galgotias University faced online backlash for showcasing a robotic dog at the AI Summit expo that critics said was actually a Chinese-made and not an in-house innovation
Galgotias University has been asked to vacate its stall at the AI Summit Expo immediately, sources said, amid a controversy over the display of a robotic dog that raised questions about the origin and ownership of the technology showcased.
Controversy erupted after Galgotias University faced online backlash for showcasing a robotic dog labeled "Orion" at the AI Summit expo that critics said was actually a Chinese-made Unitree Go2 and not an in-house innovation.
The sources said Galgotias University has been asked to vacate the expo immediately.
Galgotias University faced huge backlash and accusations of misrepresenting imported tech as its own. Following the controversy, the university came out with a statement.
