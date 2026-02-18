Wednesday, February 18, 2026 | 12:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Galgotias University asked to vacate AI Summit expo amid controversy

Galgotias University asked to vacate AI Summit expo amid controversy

Controversy erupted after Galgotias University faced online backlash for showcasing a robotic dog at the AI Summit expo that critics said was actually a Chinese-made and not an in-house innovation

Bharat Mandapam, ai summit

Galgotias University faced huge backlash and accusations of misrepresenting imported tech as its own | Image credit: Khalid Anzar

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 18 2026 | 12:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Galgotias University has been asked to vacate its stall at the AI Summit Expo immediately, sources said, amid a controversy over the display of a robotic dog that raised questions about the origin and ownership of the technology showcased.

Controversy erupted after Galgotias University faced online backlash for showcasing a robotic dog labeled "Orion" at the AI Summit expo that critics said was actually a Chinese-made Unitree Go2 and not an in-house innovation.

The sources said Galgotias University has been asked to vacate the expo immediately.

Galgotias University faced huge backlash and accusations of misrepresenting imported tech as its own. Following the controversy, the university came out with a statement.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

MakeMyTrip

Makemytrip ties up with OpenAI, to use APIs for new app features

Google I/O 2026 event (Image: Google)

Google I/O 2026 event confirmed to commence on May 19: What to expect

Apple iOS 26.4 Public beta 1

Apple releases iOS 26.4 public beta: Check features, how to upgrade, more

Google Deepmind

Modern systems good but inconsistent: Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis

Lieutenant General Vipul Shinghal, India AI Impact Summit 2026

Command authority will remain paramount: Lt Gen Shinghal at AI Summit 2026

Topics : India AI Impact Summit artifical intelligence

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 12:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayYouTube DownAI Impact on MediaGold and Silver Rate todayInfosys Investor AI Day 2026T20 World Cup Super 8AI Impact Summit 2026 UpdatesGoogle Pixel 10a Launch