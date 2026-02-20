Friday, February 20, 2026 | 05:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Entertainment / OTT releases this week: Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, Kennedy & more

OTT releases this week: Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, Kennedy & more

OTT this week: From swoon-worthy romance to dark neo-noir thrillers, this week's OTT line-up promises binge-worthy entertainment across genres. Here's a curated list to watch this weekend

Tu Meri Main Tera

ott release this week

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2026 | 5:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

OTT this weekend: If your watchlist is looking dull, it’s time for an upgrade. The third weekend of February arrives with a power-packed slate of fresh OTT releases, bringing everything from heartfelt love stories to edge-of-the-seat crime dramas.
 
This week offers some high-voltage entertainment in the form of films and web series, ranging from captivating thrillers to comedic dramas that are perfect for binge-watching.
 
This week, a lot of films merit attention, from Navya Nair's horror Paathirathri to Kartik Aaryan's Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. Here’s a curated list of the top five releases you shouldn’t miss this week.
 

Top 5 OTT releases to watch this week online

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri
 
·        Release Date: February 19th, 2026

·        OTT Platform: Prime Video
 
·        Genre: Romance, Drama
 
·        Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Jackie Shroff, Neena Gupta
 
A young man named Ray, a mama's boy, falls in love with Rumi, who believes in 90s relationships and love, in this lighthearted romance drama directed by Sameer Vidwansh. The connection between the two blossoms after they meet in Croatia, but Rumi returns to India, boarding a flight, telling Ray how important it is to seek her father's consent before being married.
 
Ray now goes to Agra and assumes the duty of gaining her father's affection. The scenes are incredibly dramatic and have the ideal balance of humour and comedy.
 
Lucky The Superstar
 
·        Release Date: February 20th, 2026
 
·        OTT Platform: JioHotstar
 
·        Genre: Drama, Comedy
 
·        Cast: G.V. Prakash Kumar, Anaswara Rajan, Sarathkumar, Subbu Panchu
 
This humorous Tamil comedy-drama centres on a lost puppy who becomes the focal point of the film due to his life-changing influence. But after a chaotic event brought on by political forces, this movie examines the last clash between a puppy's innocence and human lives.
 
Paathirathri
 
·        Release Date: February 20th, 2026
 
·        OTT Platform: Zee 5
 
·        Genre: Crime, Thriller
 
·        Cast: Soubin Shahir, Navya Nair, Sunny Wayne, Ann Augustine, Achyuth Kumar
 
Paathirathri centres on two police officers who discover a corpse while on a regular night patrol and become involved in a fatal inquiry. The film's scenes are captivating, and as the plot develops, the inquiry becomes more intense.
 
In addition, the pair must deal with their respective tense relationships, their commitment to the task, and the life-threatening high-stakes investigation.
 
Kennedy
 
·        Release Date: February 20th, 2026
 
·        OTT Platform: Zee 5
 
·        Genre: Crime, Thriller
 
·        Cast: Sunny Leone, Rahul Bhat, Mohit Takalkar, Megha Burman, Abhilash Thapliyal 
 
This neo-noir thriller, written and directed by Anurag Kashyap, centres on an ex-police officer who works under the corrupt system while being thought to be dead. But as he makes his way through politics, crime, and the underworld, his life changes when he meets Charlie.
 
The police officer becomes embroiled in the web of moral quandaries and treachery as the narrative then takes a deadly turn. The scenes are dark and intense.
 
Hot Spot 2 Much
 
·        Release Date: February 20th, 2026
 
·        OTT Platform: Prime Video, Lionsgate Play, and Aha
 
·        Genre: Anthology, Drama
 
·        Cast: Priya Bhavani Shankar, Rakshan, Thambi Ramaiah, M.S. Bhaskar
 
The three distinct yet daring storylines in this multi-star Tamil anthology film explore powerful subjects, including poisonous fan culture, unconventional romance, and generational divides.
 
These tales explore social pressure and the importance of individual decisions in great detail. The actors have given amazing performances, and the scenes are worth seeing.

