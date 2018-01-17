Budget 2018: India cuts extra market borrowing needs by 60% to $3.1 billion

-
ALSO READLetters: Budget expectations Increase social security pension in Budget 2018: Economists to Jaitley Budget 2018 must focus on agriculture as growth remains sluggish: Assocham Populist Budget not permissible; India's macro environment fine: Rathin Roy Budget 2018 may waive NOC to streamline transfer of stressed assets
-
Government has reassessed additional borrowing requirements taking note of revenue receipts and expenditure pattern. Requirement of additional borrowing being reduced from Rs 50000 crore as notified earlier to Rs 20000 crore.— Subhash Chandra Garg (@SecretaryDEA) January 17, 2018
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU