JUST IN
You are here: Home » Budget » News » Economy

Budget 2018 may waive NOC to streamline transfer of stressed assets
Business Standard

Budget 2018: India cuts extra market borrowing needs by 60% to $3.1 billion

The news sent benchmark 10-year bond yields down over 15 basis points

Reuters 

Budget 2018
Rupee

India has cut its additional market borrowing requirement by more than half for the financial year ending in March to Rs 200 billion ($3.13 billion), Economics Affairs Secretary S C Garg said on Twitter.

The news sent benchmark 10-year bond yields down over 15 basis points.

Last month, the finance ministry had said that the government is likely to borrow additional Rs 500 billion ($7.79 billion) in 2017/18 fiscal year that ends in March.
First Published: Wed, January 17 2018. 10:32 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements