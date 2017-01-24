Budget, Economic Survey go digital

The printed copies will be exclusively for the 788 members of Parliament. Unlike previous years, no printed copies will be made available either to the general public or media.
The Economic Survey
as well as the Budget
will be posted online on the Ministry of Finance website once these documents are tabled in the Lok Sabha
on January 31 and February 1, respectively.
Over the last few years, Parliament has significantly reduced the printing of documents, including committee reports and questions and answers. In 2014-15, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance had asked the government
to print fewer number of copies of the Economic Survey
and the Budget
documents.
Last year, the government
slashed the print run of the Budget
by 60 per cent. It had printed 5,100 copies of the voluminous Budget
documents. This was reduced to 2,047 copies for the 2016-17 Budget. Official sources said the government
was likely to print less than a thousand Economic Survey
and Union Budget
copies this year.
Until a couple of years back, accredited journalists were entitled to a copy each of the Economic Survey
and the Budget
documents. This was reduced to three Budget
copies per media house for the 2016-17 Budget. Paid Budget
copies were also available for institutions and corporates.
But according to a Finance Ministry advisory issued on Tuesday, “no hard copies” of the Economic Survey
and the Budget
would be distributed to the media this year.
The only exception will be 788 MPs (543 of the Lok Sabha
and 245 of the Rajya Sabha), who will not get more than a copy each against coupons to be issued to them.
The government
incurred Rs 3,450 each to print 2,047 copies of the 2016-17 Budget. These, however, were sold at the Lok Sabha
counter at a subsidised Rs 1,500. The total cost of printing of Budget
documents was Rs 70.62 lakh.
These documents will also be available on Press Information Bureau website at www.pib.nic.in
.
