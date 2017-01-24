Budget, Economic Survey go digital

The plans to print fewer copies of the 2017-18 and the General Budget, in an effort to go green.

The printed copies will be exclusively for the 788 members of Parliament. Unlike previous years, no printed copies will be made available either to the general public or media.

The as well as the will be posted online on the Ministry of Finance website once these documents are tabled in the on January 31 and February 1, respectively.

Over the last few years, Parliament has significantly reduced the printing of documents, including committee reports and questions and answers. In 2014-15, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance had asked the to print fewer number of copies of the and the documents.

Last year, the slashed the print run of the by 60 per cent. It had printed 5,100 copies of the voluminous documents. This was reduced to 2,047 copies for the 2016-17 Budget. Official sources said the was likely to print less than a thousand and Union copies this year.

Until a couple of years back, accredited journalists were entitled to a copy each of the and the documents. This was reduced to three copies per media house for the 2016-17 Budget. Paid copies were also available for institutions and corporates.

But according to a Finance Ministry advisory issued on Tuesday, “no hard copies” of the and the would be distributed to the media this year.

Sale of and copies at a sales counter on the Parliament House premises might also be stopped. People can access the and the online.

The only exception will be 788 MPs (543 of the and 245 of the Rajya Sabha), who will not get more than a copy each against coupons to be issued to them.

The incurred Rs 3,450 each to print 2,047 copies of the 2016-17 Budget. These, however, were sold at the counter at a subsidised Rs 1,500. The total cost of printing of documents was Rs 70.62 lakh.