Budget might increase funds to fight climate change impact on farming

With agriculture in the country facing numerous challenges because of uncertain weather, the Centre is expected to increase allocation to fight climate change in the Budget for 2017-18. The allotted funds could increase to about Rs 900 crore — nearly 45 per cent more than current allocation. Senior officials said the allocation could be under various heads, spread across all three wings of the Ministry of Agriculture: Department of Agriculture, Indian Council of Agriculture Research and the Department of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries. The increased allocation ...

Sanjeeb Mukherjee