Budget wish list: IT, ITes & e-commerce

Industry size



Approx: $143 bn ( - ITeS) plus $17 bn (e-commerce)

Employment figure: Approx 3.9 million

Contribution to GDP: About 9.3%

Key issues or areas of concern for the sector

Industry demands

PwC POINT OF VIEW

There should be clarity on indirect tax laws affecting players, especially around tax collected at source, service tax on aggregators, and levy of service tax and VAT on delivery charges.

Shashank ND, Founder of Practo Technologies, a health technology company

From the health care point of view, will be good to see if the government will increase the 60-million base private health insurance. Health insurance should become a basic necessity. Many people go bankrupt because they can’t afford health care. From a start-up point of view, the government had done a pretty big event last year — Startup India, Standup India. I would love to know what has been the outcome of that and the ~10,000-crore fund of funds that was allocated. All of us in the start-up ecosystem will be looking forward to seeing India as a destination for IPOs. How the govt plans to make happen will be very interesting because will further innovation. The government should do whatever can to help companies with Indian management. However, they should know where to draw a line.