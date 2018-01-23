-
ALSO READBudget 2018: 9 suggestions for Arun Jaitley to step up public expenditure Budget 2018: Will infra industry get an allocation boost from FM Jaitley? Budget 2018: Will Arun Jaitley meet power industry's Budget expectations? Union Budget 2018: This is what the automobile sector wants from FM Arun Jaitley Budget 2018: This is what the technology sector wants from FM Arun Jaitley
-
Centre's FY19 capex may rise 16% to Rs 3.6 trn, as pvt sector remains shy
For PSUs and Centre combined, capex target is very likely to cross Rs 4.2 trillion -- highest for any given year, surpassing previous high by a wide margin
Arup Roychoudhury |
http://mybs.in/2VjrEbP
- The IBM Cloud is the cloud for business. Yours.
- Get 12 months FREE CIBIL report with Personal Loan
-
- Business Standard book for IBPS: 3000 GK Questions: GST, Budget 2017, Demonetisation
- The IBM Cloud. Secure to the core.
- The IBM Cloud. AI ready. Built for your business.
- The IBM Cloud. Designed for data. Yours.
- Get 12 months FREE CIBIL report with Personal Loan
- Business Standard Premium - Access best of our content across devices
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU