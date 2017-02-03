There has to be political will to tackle the NPA issue: Arvind Subramanian

The Budget has burnished the government’s credibility on fiscal discipline and has ensured a level-playing field between the larger corporates and smaller enterprises, Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian said in an interview with Arup Roychoudhury. Subramanian defended the Economic Survey’s 2017-18 growth projections and said the Budget had sent strong signals on the government going after tax evaders. He also said there needed to be political will across the spectrum to make universal basic income (UBI) a reality. Edited excerpts: What are your views on the ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?