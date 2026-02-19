Vivo V70 series launching in India on Feb 19: How to watch, expected specs

Vivo is set to launch the V70 series in India on February 19. The Vivo V70 series will include two models — the V70 and V70 Elite. Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed some key specifications. The smartphones will pack a triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP telephoto camera on each of them. The camera systems on these smartphones have also been developed in partnership with German optical brand ZEISS.

Vivo V70 series launch: How to watch

Date: February 19

Time: 12:00 pm

How to watch: The launch event will be livestreamed on Vivo India’s YouTube channel

Alternatively, readers may also watch the launch event through the livestream embedded at the end of this article.

Vivo V70 series: What to expect

The Vivo V70 Elite will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip, whereas the base model will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chip. It will be coupled with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. Both smartphones will run the Android 16-based OriginOS 6 interface. They will pack a 6,500mAh battery with support for 90W wired charging.

Both the Vivo V70 and V70 Elite will sport a 6.59-inch 1.5K Ultra Clear OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 5,000 nits of peak brightness. The smartphones boast an aerospace-grade aluminium alloy frame, complemented by IP68 and IP69 ratings for enhanced durability and resistance against dust and water.

For photography, both smartphones will feature a 50MP main camera, paired with a 50MP ZEISS Night Telephoto camera, and a 50MP ZEISS Group Selfie camera on the front. The company has not yet shared the exact specifications for the ultra-wide-angle camera on either phone. The smartphones will be able to shoot 4K video at 60fps. They will feature AI tools such as AI Audio Noise Eraser, AI Floral Blessing, limited-time India-exclusive AI Holi Portrait, and AI Magic Weather.

The Vivo V70 Elite will feature an X-axis linear motor to offer 4D vibration during gaming. The Vivo V70 will arrive in two colour options — Passion Red and Lemon Yellow. The Vivo V70 Elite will arrive in three colour options — Passion Red, Sand Beige, and Authentic Black. The company has promised four major OS upgrades and up to six years of security patches.

Vivo V70 series livestream