Budget 2016 News
February 19, 2018, Monday
TReDS coverage must be expanded beyond top-rated corporate buyers: Crisil
Now the MSMED Act, 2006 mandates that payments must be paid to MSEs within 45 days
February 19, 2018, Monday
Xiaomi, Haier, others get vocal on Customs duty hike in Budget 2018
On Friday, LG India Managing Director (MD) Kim Ki-Wan said the duty hikes were ill-timed and would hit the Rs 700 billion ...
February 16, 2018, Friday
Budget 2018: Don't ignore revenue balance and expenditure references
The slippage in the fiscal deficit target for FY18 was not due to poor Budget formulation or design but a consequence of factors ...
February 13, 2018, Tuesday
Chorus of dissent against Budget 2018 grows, tweets Chidambaram
'The chorus of dissent against Budget provisions grows. ... Dr Rathin Roy, Member, PMEAC joins Dr Panagariya'
February 13, 2018, Tuesday
Beyond Arun Jaitley's Budget Speech
Major change proposed by Finance Bill is introduction of the concept of taxing income in India based on 'significant economic ...
February 12, 2018, Monday
Modi's 'Housing for All' means nothing for India's 100 mn migrant workers
India's urban housing crisis will only aggravate further if the government fails to listen to the needs of this large ...
February 12, 2018, Monday
Budget 2018: How Jaitley turned classroom blackboards into 'digital boards'
The finance minister's emphasis on the need to move away from blackboards to digital boards signifies the role that technology ...
February 11, 2018, Sunday
Fiscally, we are anti-Keynesian
Achieving fiscal balance should be govt's long-term plan, but the glide path should be a function of the state of the economy, ...
February 10, 2018, Saturday
Oil prices uncertain, fiscal slippage unlikely, says FM Arun Jaitley
Said fiscal situation would be comfortable next financial year and there were no concerns about slippages from deficit targets
February 10, 2018, Saturday
Corporate bond norms by Sept; investors on right path with MFs: Sebi chief
Sebi chief adds that LTCG tax to have minimal impact on Indian markets; global factors pose greater risk
February 10, 2018, Saturday
From fiscal health to monetary policy: Everything Jaitley, Urjit Patel said
FM Jaitley said there was now an increased reliance on the bond market as far as credit was concerned
February 10, 2018, Saturday
Stock market bubble won't cause any major problem, says Urjit Patel
Patel said RBI and Sebi need to be cognisant of stock market movements
February 09, 2018, Friday
Budget 2018: Northern Railway gets Rs 90 bn for enhancing signalling system
Rs 3.65 billion has been set aside for video surveillance systems at 1,589 stations in the northern region
February 09, 2018, Friday
States may face tough times as Modicare to cost them Rs 43.3 bn per year
The scheme was announced by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley during his Budget 2018 speech and has come under fire from the ...
February 09, 2018, Friday
Budget 2018: Restrictions on using capital gains bonds to save tax
Gains from asset classes apart from property have to be invested in other instruments
February 08, 2018, Thursday
BS Insurance Round Table 2018: Govt's health scheme needs realistic pricing
Discussions around the health insurance scheme were the major talking point at the Round Table, considering the scale and ...
February 08, 2018, Thursday
Budget gave Rs 120-bn relief to salaried class, senior citizens: Jaitley
Observing that India has missed the tag of fastest growing economy by 0.1 per cent, Jaitley said, that as per the IMF, India will ...
February 08, 2018, Thursday
Budget 2018 to aid growth, but with higher inflation, weaker fiscal balance
The inescapable inference is that govt now finds it extremely difficult to get the deficit down to 3%
February 08, 2018, Thursday
Centre's FY19 mop-up from cess, surcharges to be higher than budgeted capex
The govt hopes to collect Rs 3.02 trillion from cess and surcharges in 2018-19; by comparison, entire capital expenditure for ...
February 08, 2018, Thursday
Budget 2018: How Jaitley's circle rate move will impact real estate deals
If a property's sale value is up to 5 per cent below its circle rate, the buyer and seller won't need to pay additional tax