Datanomics: Kerala becomes first state to unveil 'Elderly Budget'
Though hailed as a first-of-its-kind initiative, nearly two-thirds of Kerala's elderly budget for FY27 goes towards pensions the state is obligated to pay
Sneha Sasikumar
premium
Listen to This Article
Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal recently announced an ‘Elderly Budget’ as part of the overall Budget, making his state the first to do so in the country. The initiative allocates ₹46,236.52 crore for senior citizens in FY27 Budget estimates, representing 19.07 per cent of the state’s total Budget size. However, 68 per cent of the Budget allocation for the elderly is projected to be accounted for by retired government employees’ pension, which the state has to pay anyway.
Topics : Budget Kerala senior citizens