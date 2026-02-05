Datanomics: Kerala becomes first state to unveil 'Elderly Budget'

Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal recently announced an ‘Elderly Budget’ as part of the overall Budget, making his state the first to do so in the country. The initiative allocates ₹46,236.52 crore for senior citizens in FY27 Budget estimates, representing 19.07 per cent of the state’s total Budget size. However, 68 per cent of the Budget allocation for the elderly is projected to be accounted for by retired government employees’ pension, which the state has to pay anyway.