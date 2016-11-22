Beyond Business People
August 25, 2017, Friday
Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh: A larger-than-life figure whose 'crusades' made him a cult hero
The author delves into the cult, business and politics of the Dera Sacha Sauda chief, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Ji Insan
April 14, 2017, Friday
Birds in the backyard
The idea that home itself could have hitherto undiscovered delights to discover, was a nice one
February 25, 2017, Saturday
The likes and dislikes of tycoons and their message for Trump
How do A-listers unwind? What are the things they like and what puts them off? Let's find out
February 17, 2017, Friday
A fresh roast
An artisan coffee label's first cafe in Bengaluru offers a multi-sensory experience
February 03, 2017, Friday
Banking on social impact
Vikram Gandhi is giving back to society through community service
January 28, 2017, Saturday
How the Oracle of Omaha decides on his breakfast
HBO documentary reveals little-known facts about self-made billionaire Warren Buffett
January 20, 2017, Friday
Yogeshwar Dutt, the man who wrestles and tweets
In his most recent gesture, Dutt refused dowry and took just Rs 1 as shagun for his wedding
January 17, 2017, Tuesday
People who swear often may be more honest
Those who wrote down a higher number of curse words were less likely to be lying
January 13, 2017, Friday
Free spirit
Lisa Srao is slowly but steadily cutting into a male-dominated alcoholic beverages segment
January 06, 2017, Friday
Om Puri: The unlikely hero
Om Puri: 18 October 1950 - 6 January 2017
January 06, 2017, Friday
The Om Puri interview which couldn't happen
Puri, aged 66, died at his residence on Friday after a massive heart attack
December 29, 2016, Thursday
From David Bowie to George Michael: 2016 was a grim year for music
Few genres are left that have not mourned an important loss in 2016
December 28, 2016, Wednesday
Carrie Fisher: a princess, a rebel and a brave comic voice
Carrie Fisher of Star Wars fame passed away at the age of 60 on December 27, 2016
December 23, 2016, Friday
Feroze Gujral, from catwalk to art work
Gujral has made her mark in the art world, writes Avantika Bhuyan
December 23, 2016, Friday
Two landmarks on Mohammed Rafi's 92nd birth anniversary
In 2001, he was named the best singer of the Millennium by Hero Honda-Stardust magazine
December 16, 2016, Friday
Prasanth Nair, the man who is known as 'Collector Bro'
Nair, a law graduate who took over as the district collector of Kozhikode in February 2015
December 09, 2016, Friday
When life starts at 60
Post 60, GK and Chinni Swamy's contribution to making the world a better place is more than many manage in a lifetime
December 09, 2016, Friday
Ode to Leonard Cohen
For all the self-satisfied liberals who want to claim him as one of their own, I'm sorry, Cohen belongs to everyone
December 02, 2016, Friday
Ravish Kumar: The rooted anchor
From a mail sorter who joined NDTV in 1996 to a prime-time news anchor with a distinctive approach, Kumar's journey is as ...
November 25, 2016, Friday
M Balamuralikrishna: People's balladeer
Sunita Budhiraja recounts her encounters with the maestro whose soulful music touched the lives of people across the social ...
July 01, 2017, Saturday
How Anny Divya became one of the youngest woman commanders of Boeing 777
Divya's family raised Rs 15 lakh from loans to fund her training as a pilot
February 25, 2017, Saturday
In spite of strong headwinds, India's richest businessmen are thriving
On top of the heap is Mukesh Ambani with a net worth of Rs 1.45 lakh crore
February 24, 2017, Friday
The Billionaire Club: Creme de la creme
Wealth in Rs crore
February 03, 2017, Friday
How to do the shortest workout
I think everyone can find few minutes in their day for short interval workout, says Martin Gibala
January 30, 2017, Monday
Miss France Iris Mittenaere crowned Miss Universe 2017
Iris, 24, is a Parisian native, currently pursuing a degree in dental surgery
January 20, 2017, Friday
The Boss returns
Back on screen after almost a decade, Chiranjeevi remains Telugu cinema's most charismatic star
January 19, 2017, Thursday
Priyanka Chopra wins 2nd People's Choice Awards for Quantico
Priyanka Chopra also thanked the entire cast and crew of "Quantico", her first Hollywood project
January 14, 2017, Saturday
Exercise addiction
The story of a Kiwi firm that dominates group exercise classes in gyms worldwide
January 13, 2017, Friday
Kamal Haasan, the man who turned to biryani to make a case for Jallikattu
If there is one dish that has been impacted by history, politics & geography, it is the biryani
January 06, 2017, Friday
Sheikh Rafik Mohammed, the man who made Kerala proud in Kyrgyzstan
As a young boy, Mohammed dropped out of school when he was in Class V in Calicut
January 06, 2017, Friday
Om Puri: Acting giant who traversed both East and West
Puri won the National Film Award for best actor for his role in the 1982 film Ardh Satya
December 28, 2016, Wednesday
Carrie Fisher: A Look at Her Life Beyond 'Star Wars'
Carrie Fisher was known worldwide for her portrayal of Princess Leia, the heroine and rebel leader
December 26, 2016, Monday
George Michael, pop superstar, dies at 53
Much of his music drew on R&B, old and new, but his melodic gift extended across genres
December 23, 2016, Friday
Sudip Roy Barman, the man who ran away with the mace
Many in the state saw it as a repeat of what had once happened in the same house in the 1970s
December 16, 2016, Friday
Ratings to impact investing
Roopa Kudva, former Crisil CEO, was at the peak of her career when she plunged herself into uncharted waters at Omidyar
December 15, 2016, Thursday
Nobel-winning economist Thomas Schelling dies at 95
Schelling's work used game theory to explain nuclear brinksmanship
December 09, 2016, Friday
Tea with BS: Manu Kumar Jain
Jain, India head, Xiaomi tells Sangeeta Tanwar that the Chinese smartphone maker won over market by innovating both on products ...
December 09, 2016, Friday
The perfectionist and the patriarch: The making of Dangal
Intensive training and meticulous planning have gone into the making of Dangal, Aamir Khan's upcoming biopic on Mahavir Singh ...
December 02, 2016, Friday
Ratnesh Mathur, the man who befriended Leonard Cohen in Mumbai
Mathur's admiration for Cohen had started as a teen when his cousin gave him an album
November 22, 2016, Tuesday
Classical music legend Balamuralikrishna dies at 86
Balamuralikrishna has composed over 400 compositions in various languages like Telugu, Sanskrit, Kannada and Tamil