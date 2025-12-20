Saturday, December 20, 2025 | 06:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / India to leave US behind in terms of Metro rail network length: Khattar

India to leave US behind in terms of Metro rail network length: Khattar

Currently, India is in the third position as far as the total length of Metro rail corridors is concerned, Manohar Lal Khattar said

Manohar Lal Khattar, Manohar Lal, Khattar, Manohar

China tops the list, followed by the US with a total Metro length of 1,400 km, he said | (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Bhopal
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2025 | 6:23 PM IST

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said that India will soon overtake the US in terms of the length of the Metro rail network.

Currently, India is in the third position as far as the total length of Metro rail corridors is concerned, he said.

Bhopal has become the 26th city in the country to have Metro trains. In terms of the length of Metro lines, we rank third in the world with a network spanning 1,083 km. With the addition of today's 7 km, it will become a 1,090-km network, he said.

China tops the list, followed by the US with a total Metro length of 1,400 km, he said.

 

With 900 km of Metro project in the pipeline, the country will surpass the US with the addition of 300 km soon, Khattar said during a programme to inaugurate the first phase of the Bhopal Metro rail project.

Besides Khattar, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also launched the service in the state capital.

The first phase of the Bhopal Metro's Orange Line, the "Priority Corridor", is a nearly 7-km-long section that includes eight elevated stations.

This mass transit corridor will ensure smooth traffic on the city's busy roads and help reduce pollution. It will also make travel easier for citizens, Khattar said.

The estimated cost of the Bhopal Metro is Rs 10,033 crore, with the Priority Corridor costing Rs 2,225 crore. This 7-km stretch is expected to carry 3,000 passengers daily, an official said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Manohar Lal Khattar Metro Rail United States

First Published: Dec 20 2025 | 6:23 PM IST

