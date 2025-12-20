Saturday, December 20, 2025 | 10:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Comparing Murshidabad murders with B'desh lynching is misleading: WB Police

Comparing Murshidabad murders with B'desh lynching is misleading: WB Police

A 25-year-old Hindu man, identified as Dipu Chandra Das, was lynched by a mob and his body set on fire over alleged blasphemy in Mymensingh city in Bangladesh on Thursday

bangladesh protests

Protesters vandalised the office of Daily Prothom Alo, amid outrage over the death of Sharif Osman Hadi, spokesperson for the political platform Inquilab Mancha. (Photo: Screengrab/PTI)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2025 | 10:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The West Bengal Police on Saturday said that attempts to draw parallels between the recent lynching of a Hindu man in Bangladesh with the murders of a father-son duo in the state's Murshidabad district eight months ago were "highly inciteful, factually misleading, and intended to disturb public order".

The police, in a statement, said that 13 people accused in the murder of father-son duo, Haragobindo and Chandan Das, in Murshidabad were promptly arrested and a "strong charge sheet" was filed, while judgment in the case is expected soon.

The two people were killed during communal violence in the Bangladesh-bordering district during protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

 

A 25-year-old Hindu man, identified as Dipu Chandra Das, was lynched by a mob and his body set on fire over alleged blasphemy in Mymensingh city in Bangladesh on Thursday.

"Drawing parallels with the events in Bangladesh is nothing but a disingenuous attempt to spread communal mistrust where the law is already taking its course," the statement said.

Also Read

Salman Khurshid

Govt removing Gandhi's name from rural jobs bill hurts Congress: Khurshid

Modi, Narendra Modi

Modi's Bengal rally speech ignored Matuas' citizenship concerns: TMC

West Bengal Sports Minister Aroop Biswas with football icon Lionel Messi. (Photo: PTI)

Messi was unhappy about being touched at Kolkata event, organiser tells SIT

Modi, Narendra Modi

Like Brahmaputra, growth flows uninterrupted under double-engine govt: PM

JP Nadda, Nadda

Young doctors free to go abroad, but can't blame lack of facilities: Nadda

It said West Bengal Police are "committed to maintaining the time-tested traditions of communal harmony in the state and have zero-tolerance towards attempts at disrupting the same".

Authorities are also monitoring social media handles spreading provocative misinformation and warned that "legal action will be initiated against those attempting to communalise criminal incidents".

Citizens have been urged "not to fall for rumours" and to rely on verified information from official sources.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

MCD, Municipal Corporation of Delhi

MCD imposes ₹33.95 lakh fine on construction sites over Grap-IV violations

Delhi Police

60 child pornography FIRs logged in 2025 based on leads from Delhi Police

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Delhi EV policy framework ready, likely to roll out next financial year: CM

Manjinder Singh Sirsa

Strict action against polluting industries, ban violators in Delhi: Sirsa

SC, Supreme Court

Naqab row: SC Bar Association issues condemnation letter against Bihar CM

Topics : Bangladesh West Bengal National News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 20 2025 | 10:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPO Listing LIVEIdea Vodofone ShareAeroflex Industries ShareOTT Releases This WeekChristmas Gift IdeasUS Visa BulletinCAT Result 2025Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon