Strict action against polluting industries, ban violators in Delhi: Sirsa

Strict action against polluting industries, ban violators in Delhi: Sirsa

Manjinder Singh Sirsa

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa. (File Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2025 | 9:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

With the air quality in Delhi remaining close to 'severe' category, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Saturday said strict action will be taken against polluting industries and those violating construction ban in the national capital.

Sirsa, citing forecast of the India Meteorological Department, said that a western disturbance is likely to impact Delhi on Sunday, which could lead to unfavourable weather conditions, further worsening air quality.

He said GRAP 4 restrictions are currently in force across the city.

The minister said authorities are receiving several complaints about construction activities taking place despite the ban, and warned that strict action will be taken against violators.

 

Sirsa directed all industries in Delhi to strictly comply with pollution control norms, stressing that no polluting industry should function during the enforcement period.

"We cannot compromise with the health of Delhi residents. Any industry found polluting or operating illegally will be sealed," he warned.

He urged citizens and builders to stop all construction activities during the ban period, warning that illegal construction will invite punitive action and district administrations have been instructed to take firm action on the ground.

As authorities stepped up pollution control measures in view of the worsening air quality, private vehicles from outside Delhi that do not meet BS-VI emission standards have been banned from entering the city from Thursday.

Enforcement of the 'No PUC, No Fuel' rule has also begun, with fuel stations barred from dispensing fuel to vehicles without valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates.

The enforcement is being carried out using automatic number plate recognition cameras, voice alerts at fuel stations and police support.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Delhi air quality air pollution Manjinder Singh Sirsa

First Published: Dec 20 2025 | 9:10 PM IST

