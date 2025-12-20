Saturday, December 20, 2025 | 10:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / PM Modi inaugurates ₹4,000-crore new terminal at Guwahati airport

PM Modi inaugurates ₹4,000-crore new terminal at Guwahati airport

After the inauguration, Modi toured the new terminal. He also examined the model of the airport, the Kaziranga-inspired landscape and other key aspects of the facility

PM Modi in Assam

PM Modi inaugurated Assam’s nature-themed Guwahati airport terminal. (Photo: X/Narendra Modi)

Press Trust of India Guwahati
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2025 | 10:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the Rs 4,000-crore new terminal of Guwahati's Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport, which has been designed to reflect Assam's natural heritage and cultural ethos.

Touted as the country's first "nature-themed airport", the new terminal will be able to handle 13.1 million passengers per annum, officials said.

The total cost of the project is Rs 5,000 crore, including Rs 1,000 crore earmarked specifically for Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facilities, they said.

The project has been developed by Guwahati International Airport Ltd, with operations led by Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), they added.

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani said the new terminal will serve as a catalyst for regional and industrial development, strengthening Guwahati's role as an emerging economic gateway beyond its tourism potential.

 

The PM also interacted with the workers involved in the construction of the airport.

The PM also interacted with the workers involved in the construction of the airport.

The airport is named after Assam's first chief minister, whose 80-ft statue was also unveiled by the PM.

Modi said the airport will become a key aviation hub for Northeast India and a gateway to Southeast Asia.

He said it will open up opportunities and give new meaning to development, along with the preservation of heritage.

"Modern airport facilities and advanced connectivity infrastructure serve as gateways to new possibilities and opportunities for any state, and stand as pillars of growing confidence and trust among the people," he said.

The new terminal, spread over an area of 1,40,000 sq m, draws inspiration from Assam's rich biodiversity and cultural heritage.

Modi said the new terminal will also allow a large number of tourists to visit Assam and make it easier for devotees to have 'darshan' of Goddess Kamakhya.

The PM emphasised that the airport has been designed keeping in mind Assam's nature and culture, with greenery inside and arrangements resembling an indoor forest.

He highlighted the special use of bamboo in the construction, stating that it was an integral part of life in Assam, symbolising both strength and beauty.

Modi also recalled that his government in 2017 amended the Indian Forest Act, 1927, to reclassify bamboo grown in non-forest areas as a "grass", instead of a "tree".

"This decision has led to the creation of a wonderful structure in the form of a new terminal today," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 20 2025 | 10:24 PM IST

