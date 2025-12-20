Saturday, December 20, 2025 | 11:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / YEF Summit 2025: Leaders pitch Madhya Pradesh as hub for entrepreneurs

YEF Summit 2025: Leaders pitch Madhya Pradesh as hub for entrepreneurs

Leaders at the YEF Bharat Summit 2025 in Indore highlighted Madhya Pradesh's growth story, India's expanding start-up ecosystem and the growing role of young entrepreneurs

Mohan Yadav, Madhya Pradesh CM

In his inaugural address, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav emphasised Madhya Pradesh’s rapid development, highlighting its central location and logistics advantage

Sandeep Pandey Indore
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2025 | 11:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Madhya Pradesh Chapter of the Young Entrepreneurs Forum (YEF) Bharat hosted its flagship YEF Bharat Summit 2025 at the Brilliant Convention Centre in Indore, bringing together over 1,000 young entrepreneurs from across India.
 
What did the chief minister say about Madhya Pradesh’s growth? 
In his inaugural address, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav emphasised Madhya Pradesh’s rapid development, highlighting its central location and logistics advantage. He urged young entrepreneurs to leverage government support and policies to create meaningful impact.
 
“Madhya Pradesh is moving ahead at an impressive pace. Centrally located, the state enjoys a strong advantage in cost-effective transportation and logistics. I strongly believe entrepreneurship can transform lives, and young entrepreneurs should make full use of government support and policies to create meaningful impact and prosperous futures,” he said.
 
 
How did Jyotiraditya Scindia describe India’s start-up journey? 

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia highlighted India’s rise as a global start-up hub, underscoring the role of institutional reforms and youth-led enterprise.
 
“Young entrepreneurs are the future not only of Indore or Madhya Pradesh or India, but of the world. India has grown from 350 start-ups in 2014 to more than two lakh in 2025, and from three unicorns to 122, making us the world’s third-largest start-up ecosystem,” he said.
 
He added that this transformation was the result of institutional change, policy reforms and the collective efforts of the government and entrepreneurs.
 
What new initiative was launched at the summit? 
The summit also marked the launch of the YEF Bharat Indore Chapter, announced by Rajat Jain, founder of Kimirica and organiser of YEF.
 
Jain described the initiative as a call to action for entrepreneurs to adopt a values-driven, nation-first mindset. Founded by entrepreneurs from Madhya Pradesh, YEF Bharat is a collective platform of disciplined, organised and responsible entrepreneurs inspired by the spirit of national service.

Topics : Mohan Yadav Jyotiraditya Scindia Madhya Pradesh

First Published: Dec 20 2025 | 11:05 PM IST

