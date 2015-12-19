-
January 12, 2016, Tuesday
Chennai floods won't impact our revenues: Cognizant
Reaffirms full-year revenue guidance of $12.41 bn.
December 22, 2015, Tuesday
The loan that bankrolled Young Indian's adventure
Main source of funds for the Gandhi family-run non-profit firm has been an unsecured loan by a company that now belongs to the ...
December 22, 2015, Tuesday
Inquiry on into AJL plots clearance: Khattar
Said a departmental inquiry is being conducted in the matter of the National Herald case after which appropriate action would be ...
December 21, 2015, Monday
Tamil Nadu ask Centre to release Rs 2,000 crore immediately
State Chief Minister apprised ground situation to the Union Finance Minister and sought more financial assistance
December 21, 2015, Monday
Puducherry govt to give Rs 114.45 crore flood relief to affected families
Each affected family would get Rs 4,000
December 20, 2015, Sunday
Jaitley asks financial players what flood-rehab steps they have taken
Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today reviewed financial services in the flood-hit districts in Tamil Nadu
December 20, 2015, Sunday
Unfair to drag Sonia Gandhi in DDCA mess: Chidambaram
He also accused Modi govt of acting with 'ulterior motives' in the National Herald case
December 20, 2015, Sunday
Jaitley asks banks to grant loans on 'mission mode' in rain-hit Tamil Nadu
Finance Minister said that the eventual target is that almost every legitimate claimant should be entertained
December 20, 2015, Sunday
Take cues from Chennai floods to become a more insured society, says Jaitely
Says assistance can only be a temporary and transient measure
December 20, 2015, Sunday
Ensure aid to Tamil Nadu flood victims: Arun Jaitley
Describing the recent rains that lashed Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu as "unprecedented", Finance Minister Arun Jaitley ...
December 19, 2015, Saturday
Gandhis get bail; Cong vows to fight 'political vendetta'
Cong to move Supreme Court to expunge Delhi HC remarks of criminality
December 19, 2015, Saturday
Efforts afoot to make AJL non-profit
EGM in Lucknow on January 21 to convert AJL into a Section 8 firm
December 19, 2015, Saturday
Swamy's Herald complaint was in personal capacity: Venkaiah
Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu today saiSays criminal complaint was filed when Swamy was not in BJP; his actions should not be ...
December 19, 2015, Saturday
AJL meet to change structure of company to non-profit venture
Notice for meeting issued by AJL Managing Director Motilal Vora, one of seven summoned by a Delhi court in National Herald case
December 19, 2015, Saturday
Herald protest: Injured CM leads march on wheel chair in Uttarakhand
A memorandum for Pranab Mukherjee was submitted to Governor K K Paul demanding end to politics of "vendetta" by Centre
December 19, 2015, Saturday
Cong burns effigy of PM in Lucknow to protest over Herald case
Partymen take out protest march against NDA govt, accuse it of falsely implicating Sonia and Rahul in National Herald case
December 19, 2015, Saturday
Never spoke to Modi about National Herald case: Swamy
Dismisses charges that he was pursuing the case on the orders of BJP leadership
December 19, 2015, Saturday
Modi targeting Opposition; won't bow down: Sonia and Rahul
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said that the Congress is united in support of Sonia and Rahul
December 19, 2015, Saturday
Swamy hits back at Cong, says got 'Z' security under Narasimha
Meanwhile, as Congress Prez Sonia Gandhi, party VP Rahul Gandhi and others appeared in court today in the National Herald case.
December 19, 2015, Saturday
Media hype over National Herald case 'unnecessary': Congress
Party leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi asserts each of the accused appeared except Sam Pitroda who has a medical problem
