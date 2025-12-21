Sunday, December 21, 2025 | 11:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Navi Mumbai airport to provide free Wi-Fi, digital passenger services

Navi Mumbai airport to provide free Wi-Fi, digital passenger services

Passengers connecting to the airport's Wi-Fi network will receive real-time updates through the Adani OneApp, which will function as a virtual assistant

Navi Mumbai International Airport

NMIAL will provide free Wi-Fi speeds of up to 10 Mbps across the terminal.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2025 | 11:43 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Adani Group's Navi Mumbai International Airport Ltd (NMIAL) will deploy a digital-first passenger communication system anchored by free high-speed Wi-Fi when the airport begins commercial operations on December 25.

Passengers connecting to the airport's Wi-Fi network will receive real-time updates through the Adani OneApp, which will function as a virtual assistant, guiding travellers across key touchpoints at the terminal, sources said.

The Wi-Fi-enabled app will deliver flight status alerts, boarding gate information, schedules and other operational notifications directly to passengers' mobile phones. The initiative aims to reduce reliance on physical information counters and static display boards while providing personalised, timely updates.

 

Adani OneApp will also offer information on food and beverage outlets, retail stores, lounges and other terminal facilities, allowing passengers to better plan their time at the airport.

NMIAL will provide free Wi-Fi speeds of up to 10 Mbps across the terminal. Airport officials said the network is designed to ensure high throughput and stability even during peak traffic, supporting messaging, digital payments, app-based cab bookings, emails, streaming and video calls.

Also Read

Adani Airport Holdings Director Jeet Adani said the second NMIA terminal construction will start within the next six months

Adani group plans to invest ₹1 trn in airports, infra facilities in 5 yearspremium

Jeet Adani

Adani's airport unit plans $11 bn investment, seeks partner ahead of IPO

Aviation IndiGo, Airports in India, Airline IndiGo

Airport operators likely to seek compensation from IndiGo for biz losspremium

Airports, Airline, air passenger, flights

Hyderabad airport receives three bomb threats for incoming flights

Airports, Airline, air passenger, flights

Odisha govt aims to develop 15 fully operational airports by 2047

As part of its connectivity plan, NMIAL has partnered with state-run Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) to deploy mobile network services at the airport. The collaboration aligns with the government's 'Made in India' initiative, with BSNL using indigenous telecom infrastructure developed by C-DoT, Tejas Networks and TCS.

BSNL is rolling out its indigenous 4G network nationwide, which is 4G/5G-ready, and plans to upgrade to 5G in key metros, including Mumbai. At NMIA, BSNL will provide voice and data services for passengers, airport staff and operations, complementing the Wi-Fi network.

Developed as Mumbai's second airport, NMIA will initially handle a limited number of flights before scaling up in phases. Officials said operational readiness checks and system trials are underway to ensure digital services are fully functional ahead of the opening.

The airport, being developed by NMIAL in which the Adani Group holds a 74 per cent stake, is scheduled to commence commercial operations on December 25.

Built at an initial cost of Rs 19,650 crore, the first phase will have a capacity to handle 20 million passengers annually, with plans to scale up to 90 million passengers over time, easing capacity constraints at Mumbai's existing airport and supporting long-term growth in the region's air traffic.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Railways, train

Par Panel urges Railways to resolve crew crisis affecting DFC train ops

ISRO

Isro's LVM3 to launch next-generation communication satellite on Dec 24

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM begins interaction with students at Pariksha Pe Charcha event in Assam

Fog, New Delhi Fog, Winter, Delhi Fog

Weather today: Cold wave, dense fog grip north India; UP on red alert

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Delhi battles cold wave, dense fog as air quality remains 'very poor'

Topics : Airports Wifi Airports in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 21 2025 | 11:43 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPO Listing LIVEIdea Vodofone ShareAeroflex Industries ShareOTT Releases This WeekChristmas Gift IdeasUS Visa BulletinCAT Result 2025Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon