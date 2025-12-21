Sunday, December 21, 2025 | 01:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PM Modi lays foundation stone of ₹10,601 cr fertiliser plant in Assam

PM Modi lays foundation stone of ₹10,601 cr fertiliser plant in Assam

The Assam Valley Fertiliser and Chemical Company Ltd (AVFCCL) will have an annual urea production capacity of 12.7 lakh metric tonnes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Namrup
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2025 | 1:30 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday laid the foundation stone of a ₹10,601-crore brownfield ammonia-urea plant in Dibrugarh district of Assam.

The Assam Valley Fertiliser and Chemical Company Ltd (AVFCCL) will have an annual urea production capacity of 12.7 lakh metric tonnes, and the project is scheduled for commissioning in 2030.

In July this year, AVFCCL was incorporated at Namrup in Dibrugarh district. A new plant within the existing premises of the Brahmaputra Valley Fertiliser Corp Ltd (BVFCL) was approved by the Union Cabinet in March this year.

AVFCCL is a joint venture among the Assam government, Oil India, National Fertilisers Ltd (NFL), Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Ltd (HURL) and BVFCL.

 

First Published: Dec 21 2025 | 1:30 PM IST

