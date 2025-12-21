Sunday, December 21, 2025 | 07:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / VB-G RAM G Bill, 2025 becomes law as President Murmu gives assent

VB-G RAM G Bill, 2025 becomes law as President Murmu gives assent

It seeks to replace the existing rural employment law, MGNREGA

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President

The VB-G RAM G Bill, 2025, was passed by Parliament, amid opposition protests | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2025 | 7:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday gave her assent to the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Bill, the Rural Development Ministry said.

The VB-G RAM G Bill, 2025, was passed by Parliament, amid opposition protests. It seeks to replace the existing rural employment law, MGNREGA, and guarantees 125 days of wage employment per rural household per financial year.

According to the government, the new scheme aims to establish a rural development framework aligned with the national vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047'.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : President of India MGNREGA Employment in India

First Published: Dec 21 2025 | 7:08 PM IST

