Sunday, December 21, 2025 | 09:41 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / PM begins interaction with students at Pariksha Pe Charcha event in Assam

PM Modi will stay for around 45 minutes aboard the three-deck 'M V Charaidew 2'. (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Guwahati
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2025 | 9:34 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday morning set sail on river Brahmaputra on a cruise ship and interacted with students during a 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' programme on the second day of his Assam visit.

A total of 25 students from various schools of Assam are taking part in the event.

Modi will stay for around 45 minutes aboard the three-deck 'M V Charaidew 2', officials said.

The Prime Minister was seen on the upper deck of the ship, interacting with the students.

He arrived at the Guwahati Gateway Terminal of the Inland Water Transport (IWT), inaugurated recently by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and moved to the ship along the floating bridge.

 

Security has been heightened along the entire area with the River Police, NDRF and SDRF personnel patrolling the river since early morning, the officials said.

Ferry services on river Brahmaputra have been suspended for two days since Saturday in the wake of Modi's visit.

First Published: Dec 21 2025 | 9:34 AM IST

