February 15, 2018, Thursday
Small savings: The holy cow few finance minister would want to touch
While they've all wanted to trim the basket of benefits that PPF offered, they've remained wary of public wrath
February 15, 2018, Thursday
How Delhi Airport upstaged Changi with a starry turn on social media
IGI Airport is among top 5 global and first among Asian airports on social media, marking a shift in the way public spaces are ...
February 15, 2018, Thursday
Why full electrification may be a case of bad economics for Indian Railways
Even in Europe, which is largely electric traction as power is cheaper, around 20% continues to be diesel
February 13, 2018, Tuesday
Can govt really pay the farmer much better prices promised in the Budget?
Niti Aayog is evaluating several models; how effective they will turn out to be is another question
February 13, 2018, Tuesday
States may lose Rs 120 bn in share of central taxes over road & infra cess
While excise revenues have broadly been kept unchanged, states don't get a share in new cess created by reducing excise on fuel
February 04, 2018, Sunday
Faster growth in female workforce participation requires equal opportunity
Increasing India's female workforce participation can boost GDP growth substantially. Indeed, the next chapter of the country's ...
February 01, 2018, Thursday
IRS: It is unclear whether four measures of readership aid or muddle market
It is unclear whether the survey's four measures of readership aid or muddle the market
January 31, 2018, Wednesday
Real estate under GST: A great weapon in the war against black money
GST leaves a digital trail of transactions that serves as a deterrent for non-reporting or under-reporting the sale value of land ...
January 28, 2018, Sunday
Ranjan Kapur from 1942 to 2018: Goodbye, advertising's gentleman
An astute advertising professional, he took Ogilvy & Mather (O&M) India to the number one position after coming on board as ...
January 17, 2018, Wednesday
Rise & rise of American pop brands: How the products became a hit in India
Hollywood cashes in on the growing appetite for branded merchandise in India, but home-grown characters and celebrities struggle ...
January 17, 2018, Wednesday
As sugar-crushing season reaches peak, producers pay the price of reform
Govt-controlled cane prices remain a challenge as the sugar-crushing season gets into full swing
January 16, 2018, Tuesday
January 12, 2018, Friday
Indian tourists are among world's highest spenders: Taiwan Tourism Board
With 'Brand India' being an important market for many countries, Taiwan also eyes Indian market
January 02, 2018, Tuesday
This Indian city is turning a mountain of trash into cash
India's cities are among the largest garbage generators in the world, producing about 62 million tonnes of waste every year
December 30, 2017, Saturday
How to do more with less
We will fail in the effort to address the challenges of climate change and sustainable development unless we adopt an approach ...
December 29, 2017, Friday
Year End Specials: GST roll-out, 2G verdict, closure on IBC, and more
Here is a look back on the major events in economy and policy
December 23, 2017, Saturday
How a leaf could change the fortunes of India's poorest communities
In 2011-12, in India, 45.3 per cent of over 93.8 million tribals lived under the rural poverty line of Rs 27, while 24.1 per cent ...
December 18, 2017, Monday
Telecom: Year of turmoil with bleeding balance-sheets under GST's shadow
TRAI reduced the Interconnection Usage Charges (IUC) to 6 paise from 14 paise per minute from October 1, 2017
November 25, 2017, Saturday
The many faces of India's minority
As the meaning of minority changes from one state to another, is there a need to redefine it?
November 18, 2017, Saturday
My govt believes in keeping politics off development: Pinarayi Vijayan
Says no govt should be viewed as authoritarian, rather as a collective institution of people